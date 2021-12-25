5 WWE Superstars who dressed up as Santa Claus

The Christmas season is upon us, and WWE certainly knows how to spread the festive joy.

Over the years, a host of WWE Superstars have dressed up as Santa Claus to entertain fans with their antics as well as some in-ring action. The joy that these superstars have brought to the WWE Universe during this time is simply beyond words.

The craze for Santa in Vince McMahon's promotion even led to a 24/7 Championship victory back in 2019 on the December 23 episode of RAW. Father Christmas won the title from Akira Tozawa only to lose it to R-Truth on the same night. The scenes of seeing Santa pin Tozawa are reminisced by fans till date.

With that being said, indulging in the festivities of Christmas, in this article, we look at five WWE Superstars who dressed up as Santa Claus:

#5 Former WWE 24/7 Champion - R-Truth

The 53-time WWE 24/7 Champion, R-Truth, undoubtedly knows how to spread joy during Christmas.

Truth has donned the role of Santa Claus on multiple occasions in WWE. He entertained soldiers dressed up as Santa for a Tribute to the Troops event.

On the December 25, 2018, episode of SmackDown, he, along with Carmella, dressed as Mr. and Mrs.Claus, greeted the WWE Universe with holiday cheer. They showcased some epic dance moves before being interrupted by an irate Daniel Bryan.

Truth was again seen dressed as Santa trying to get his hands on Dana Brooke's 24/7 Championship on the latest episode of Monday Night RAW. His antics as Santa Claus have certainly been very entertaining.

#4 WWE Legend - Big Show

One of the biggest men to step into the squared circle, Big Show donned Santa's red and white attire back in 2010.

The Giant hosted a segment with Rosa Mendes and WWE's resident elf, Hornswoggle. Things were going well until Cody Rhodes crashed the party and attacked Hornswoggle, portraying himself as The Grinch. Show didn't take this too kindly, beating down the intruder.

Interestingly, Big Show has also portrayed Santa Claus in the Arnold Schwarzenegger Christmas Classic Jingle All The Way.

