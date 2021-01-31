5 WWE Superstars who eliminated themselves from the Royal Rumble

The Royal Rumble match is dubbed the most exciting contest in all of sports entertainment, by many. The match features a whopping 30 Superstars competing for a shot at the big prize at The Grandest Stage Of Them All, WrestleMania. This makes room for tons of interesting possibilities over the course of 60 minutes or so.

Over the past three decades or so, the Royal Rumble match has seen countless eliminations. The objective of the match is to throw out your opponents till there's no one left but yourself, in the ring. Strangely, there have been a bunch of instances in Royal Rumble history, where Superstars eliminated themselves, thus losing a shot at the top title at WrestleMania. In the following list, we will be taking a look at five WWE Superstars who eliminated themselves from the Royal Rumble match.

#5 Andre The Giant runs out of the ring when Jake Roberts shows up with Damien (Royal Rumble 1989)

Jake Roberts News: Jake "The Snake" Roberts discusses working with Stone Cold Steve Austin and the infamous 'Austin 3:16' Segment https://t.co/3VCckFSy5Z pic.twitter.com/pZTbjYSoa1 — SK Wrestling (@SKWrestling_) November 23, 2018

The 1989 Royal Rumble match was the first of its kind to have 30 men compete in the ring. At No. 3, Andre The Giant came out and as fans had expected, began wreaking havoc in the squared circle. Soon after, Jake Roberts entered in at No. 7, and the two men began brawling. Immediately after, Jake Roberts was thrown out of the Royal Rumble by Andre, but the former wasn't done here.

Jake Roberts came back inside the ring and forced Andre The Giant to eliminate himself from the Royal Rumble

Remembering one of the professional wrestling's most iconic beloved Superstars and attractions of all time, the legendary Andre the Giant passed away 28 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/PGpKk4P5MR — CauliflowerAlleyClub (@CACReunion) January 27, 2021

A short while later, Roberts returned, but he had his snake Damien with him this time around. Roberts threw Damien inside the ring. As soon as Andre noticed the snake in the middle of the ring, he immediately bailed and ran to the back in sheer terror. Roberts got hold of Damien following the elimination, and took it to the back with him. At WrestleMania V, Roberts and Andre The Giant finally settled their score in a singles contest. It was Jake Roberts who emerged victorious in the end, but the victory came via DQ.