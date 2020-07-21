5 WWE Superstars and the English Premier League club they support

We have seen WWE Superstars be pretty vocal on social media regarding various sports, particularly the NFL. There are some passionate sports fans currently on the roster, although they are limited mainly to American games.

Not a lot of WWE Superstars follow football, most who do are European. There are quite a few English Premier League fans on the roster, with some of them being more vocal about football on Twitter than others.

They have been longtime fans of their respective clubs. With that being said, there are still some American stars who have a favorite English Premier League club as well.

We have seen some crossover appeal between the Premier League and WWE recently, as Triple H's theme song played around the Emirates Stadium as the Arsenal players walked out onto the pitch for the second half of their 2-1 win against English Premier League champions, Liverpool.

Good choice of music to walk on after Half-Time last night @Arsenal... remember, it’s all about control and if you can take it #ARSLIV pic.twitter.com/PbGKI1k2yb — WWE UK (@WWEUK) July 16, 2020

However, the Game is not a Gooner. Who does he support? Let's find out. Here are five WWE Superstars and the English Premier League club they support.

#5 Killian Dain (Manchester United)

Ep 20. The fallout from a dismal showing in the FA Cup semi final vs Chelsea.@belliott5150 and I try to break down the tactics and ideas and talk about the upcoming game with West Ham.



Check us out and follow us @WWRelegationhttps://t.co/ac7dflvFjg#MUNCHE #MUNWHU #MUFC — Killian/Damo (@KillianDain) July 20, 2020

Possibly the most vocal football fan in WWE, Killian Dain shows immense passion for the game and, in particular, Manchester United. The current NXT Superstar is a big fan of the Red Devils and even co-hosts a podcast about them, called Wrestling With Relegation.

Man United are currently looking to get into the top four of the English Premier League, while suffering their fair share of disappointing defeats along the way. Those defeats have often frustrated Dain, who regularly tweets about his boyhood club whenever they play.

The Northern Irishman is very much a loyal supporter who wants the best for his club, but he apparently did not pass the message to his wife, Nikki Cross. The former Women's Tag Team Champion actively voiced her support for United's bitter rivals, Liverpool, when asked to predict the 2019 UEFA Champions League Final between them and Tottenham Hotspur.

Anyway, there is no doubting the passion Killian Dain has for Manchester United.