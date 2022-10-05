5 WWE Superstars from Extreme Rules 2009 who had an incredible body transformation 

Hosted by the New Orleans Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana on June 7, 2009, WWE Extreme Rules 2009 was a special event for many reasons. It was the inaugural edition of the hardcore pay-per-view.

The event featured the coronation of Batista and CM Punk as the new WWE Champion and World Heavyweight Champion respectively - the latter cashed in his Money in the Bank contract on Jeff Hardy.

It's been 14 years since then and several superstars from the card have had drastic physical transformations. Hard work in the gym and a strict diet have helped these superstars get in the best shape of their lives.

The following piece looks at five such names from the Extreme Rules 2009 card who had an insane body transformation.

#5. Beth Phoenix

Beth Phoenix is a former women's champion who had a successful career in WWE before hanging her boots for good in 2012.

At Extreme Rules 2009, the former Divas Champion joined forces with Rosa Mendes to take on Kelly Kelly and Mickie James in a Tag Team Match, but ended up on the losing side.

In January 2021, Beth decided to prioritize her health and got into a training program. Since then, the Hall of Famer has shared several pictures and videos of her incredible transformation on the internet.

Not too long ago, the 41-year-old took to Twitter to reveal how getting in shape has given her a new lease of life by making her a better person and a better mother.

#4. Big Show

Big Show's physical transformation has been inspirational.

At Extreme Rules 2009, The Big Show faced John Cena in a Submission Match but succumbed.

In November 2018, Show was sidelined from action due to a hamstring injury. While away, the 50-year-old worked tirelessly to transform himself. The former Heavyweight Champion lost a considerable amount of weight to sport a shredded look.

In a documentary, the seven-foot giant revealed that he was inspired by none other than The Cenation Leader to undergo a vigorous transformation.

Truth be told, Big Show's staggering transformation has been nothing short of inspirational. The Giant has reiterated the fact that everything is possible if you put your heart and mind to it.

#3. Former WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena (Then vs. Now)

One of the most high-profile names in WWE, John Cena has now taken up the role of a part-timer. The former face of the company has turned his attention to Hollywood but continues to toil at the gym.

In 2018, the Cenation Leader took to Twitter to share photos of his insane transformation. Cena looked ripped and appeared to have lost quite a bit of body weight. His muscles looked toned and much more defined as compared to 2009.

On another note, Big Match John recently celebrated his 20th anniversary with the company. It will be interesting to see if WWE decides to have him on board for a match at the upcoming Crown Jewel.

#2. Batista

Extreme Rules 2009 saw Batista get crowned as the new WWE Champion as The Animal prevailed over Randy Orton in a Steel Cage match.

Though he left the company the following year, Batista re-signed with WWE in 2013. He last featured in a match against Triple H at WrestleMania 35, where he announced his retirement from sports entertainment.

In 2020, Batista took to Instagram to share a series of pictures showcasing his impressive physical transformation over the years. The WWE Legend looked significantly different from his initial years. Despite sporting a shredded look, The Animal still appears huge in the later pictures.

Though the former Heavyweight Champion retired from wrestling a long time ago, he has maintained a commendable physique. His life journey and work ethic have been an inspiration for the younger generation.

#1. Edge

Edge took on Jeff Hardy in a Ladder Match for the World Heavyweight Championship at Extreme Rules 2009. The duo gave it their all in what was arguably the match of the night. However, things didn't turn out too well for The Rated-R Superstar as he lost his title in the end.

In 2011, The Master Manipulator announced his retirement due to cervical spinal stenosis. But in 2020, after being medically cleared by WWE health officials, Edge made a sensational return to the company at the Royal Rumble.

The 11-time World Champion took to Instagram account to share pictures of his impressive physical transformation over the past decade. In the same post, Edge revealed that he was steered by his old friend Rey Mysterio towards Nutrition Solutions.

Edge's second stint with the company has been quite impressive. The former World Heavyweight Champion is set to clash against Finn Balor in an "I Quit" match at Extreme Rules 2022.

Whose physical transformation has impressed you the most? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

