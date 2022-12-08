5 WWE Superstars who could face Roman Reigns before Royal Rumble 2023

WWE would probably want Roman Reigns to defend his championship on WWE SmackDown prior to Royal Rumble, which is close to two months away from the time of this writing. The Head of the Table was last seen defending both titles against internet sensation Logan Paul at WWE Crown Jewel.

There really aren't many names on the roster currently that Reigns hasn't already defeated, however, there are some valid challengers for The Tribal Chief.

Let's look at five names who have enough reason and credibility to stand up to Roman Reigns ahead of the Royal Rumble.

#5. Drew McIntyre gets one last chance

Roman Reigns narrowly avoided defeat at the hands of Drew McIntyre earlier this year

Drew McIntyre might just be The Rock to Roman Reigns' Steve Austin. The two men have fought countless times in the past, and every single time, Reigns has upped the former two-time WWE Champion.

That doesn't change the fact that whenever they are in the ring together, it's magic. Together, they main evented arguably this year's best PLE at WWE Clash at the Castle in a half-an-hour classic.

At some point, McIntyre needs to score a decisive win over Reigns. Prior to Rumble, however, another loss to The Tribal Chief could become the catalyst for a much-needed character change for the Scottish Warrior.

#4. Karrion Kross & Rey Mysterio booked in a triple threat

These two are heading into a storyline, as teased on SmackDown

Karrion Kross issued a warning to Roman Reigns when he returned to WWE in August. However, the two wrestlers are yet to face each other inside the ring.

On Dec. 2, The Herald of Doomsday cut a promo backstage with Scarlett Bordeaux, announcing Rey Mysterio as his next target.

Both Kross and Mysterio have crossed paths with Reigns in the past. The Master of 619 lost a Hell in a Cell match to The Tribal Chief in 2021. A triple-threat match could be an entertainingly fair and appropriate main event for SmackDown ahead of the January extravaganza.

#3. Braun Strowman could overlap into the main event with a match against The Tribal Chief

Braun Strowman is in a budding feud with Gunther on SmackDown

Let's not forget Braun Strowman is the man Reigns pinned to begin his reign as Universal Champion, which is now at 830+ days.

Whilst The Monster Among Men is in a budding feud with the Intercontinental Champion Gunther on SmackDown, it's not out of the realm of possibility that their feud could slightly overlap with the main event.

There is an insane and long history between Strowman and Reigns, making it easy for WWE to book both men in a match ahead of Rumble. This could also result in a tease for a future showdown between Gunther and Reigns. A win-win for everyone.

#2. Kevin Owens might not want to wait until the Rumble

Kevin Owens tagged alongside Riddle in a losing effort against The Usos on Dec. 5, 2022

Kevin Owens has made his intentions clear since the build-up to Survivor Series that he has Reigns and the titles in mind.

On the Dec. 5 episode of WWE RAW, the Prizefighter replaced Elias and tagged alongside Riddle in a losing effort against the Usos.

His issues with The Bloodline are far from over, thus, from a storyline standpoint, a match between The Head of the Table and the former Universal Champion seems inevitable. Owens might not want to wait until the Royal Rumble to get his opportunity.

#1. Sheamus is the most ideal candidate to face Roman Reigns ahead of the Royal Rumble

Sheamus and Reigns have a history that dates back to 2015

Sheamus saw a career resurgence in 2022. Not only is he leading his own faction on WWE SmackDown, he also had a knockout performance at WWE Clash at the Castle against Gunther, which was part of a feud-of-the-year-worthy storyline.

The consistency and work ethic of the Irishman were never in doubt throughout his decade-plus career, but he was not always a crowd favorite as he is today. If Sheamus picks a fight with Reigns, with whom The Celtic Warrior has a history that dates back to 2015, there's a match that people would want to tune in to watch.

The leader of The Brawling Brutes cut short Reigns' first world title win with a cash-in and subsequently faced him on multiple occasions, with a win over Reigns in a TLC match at the eponymous PLE in 2015.

