5 WWE Superstars who could follow Mandy Rose back to NXT 

Mandy Rose made a surprise appearance on last night's episode of NXT, which has now seemingly opened the door for more WWE main roster talents to head in the same direction.

WrestleVotes later reported that Rose had been drafted to NXT and Aliyah was heading in the opposite direction. It appears that even though there has been speculation that the WWE Draft isn't set to take place until October, drafts could now take place until then, allowing several stars to move from brand to brand in the coming weeks.

This news also opens the door for drafts from the main roster to NXT, which is something that the company hasn't done before.

Many WWE Superstars including Finn Balor, Tyler Breeze, and even Ember Moon have all found a new lease on life since their return to NXT, and here are five current main roster stars who could be next.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Dana Brooke could follow her tag team partner to NXT

Mandy Rose was in the middle of a main roster storyline alongside her tag team partner Dana Brooke when she was surprisingly drafted to NXT last night.

This week on RAW, it appeared as though Natalya and Tamina were set to hand Rose and Brooke a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships before The Golden Goddess was surprisingly moved to the black and yellow brand.

The move leaves Dana Brooke without a storyline on RAW since she hasn't qualified for the Money in the Bank ladder match and has been wrestling in Tag Team matches alongside Rose for almost a year.

Dana Brooke started her WWE career in NXT and was even once aligned with Emma whilst she was there. Rose has already made it clear that she's looking for an alliance with The Robert Stone Brand but nothing is stopping Dana Brooke from also heading to NXT in the near future.

Brooke could make a fresh start like several other main roster talents before her and then return to the main roster in a few month's time as a singles star prepared to make her mark just in time for the Women's Royal Rumble match.

