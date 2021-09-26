5 WWE Superstars who have a Football background

Over the years, a number of athletes from other sports have successfully transitioned to WWE. The company actively scouts for athletes who have the potential to become professional wrestlers.

Unsurprisingly, there are a number of Superstars who started out on the gridiron, including some of the biggest in WWE history.

With that being said, here are five WWE Superstars who have a football background:

#5. Titus O'Neil played for the University of Florida

A high school All-American, Titus O'Neil received a scholarship to play defensive end for the University of Florida under legendary coach Steve Spurrier. Despite missing their title-winning 1996 campaign, O'Neil was a regular between 1997 and 2000.

He registered his first sack for the Gators against the University of Tennessee, taking down Hall of Fame quarterback Peyton Manning. O'Neil played 44 games for the University of Florida and even served on the student body.

After graduating, O'Neil unsuccessfully tried out for the Jacksonville Jaguars and suffered an injury in training camp. He then spent four years playing in the Arena Football League before signing with WWE.

#4. Baron Corbin played in the NFL before joining WWE

Baron Corbin played offensive guard for Northwest Missouri State University, an NCAA Division II school, and helped them reach four successive national championship games. After going undrafted in the 2009 NFL Draft, Corbin signed with the Indianapolis Colts.

During his stint with the Colts, he was roommates with Pat McAfee, the team's punter. McAfee went onto become a television personality as well as a commentator for NXT and later SmackDown. McAfee even feuded with Adam Cole when both of them were in NXT.

Corbin also spent a brief period on the Cardinals roster before pursuing a career in professional wrestling.

