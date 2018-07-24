5 WWE Superstars From the Past That Should Appear At Evolution

WWE Women Applaud Stephanie McMahon's Historic RAW Announcement

History was made last night at RAW as the female WWE Superstars finally received their due. For the first time in history, the WWE will have an all-female pay-per-view. Evolution is set for October 28th, more than three month's away, so there is plenty of time for the planning of what is sure to be a historic show.

The WWE has announced that more than 50 women will appear at Evolution. Evolution will encompass talent from the company's three main brands (RAW, Smackdown, and NXT), as well as NXT United Kingdom. The WWE has also announced that a new UK championship will be defended and the event will also feature the finals of the second annual Mae Young Classic.

Furthermore, WWE Hall of Famers Trish Stratus and Lita have also been officially named for the event and Beth Phoenix was also mentioned on last evening's RAW broadcast.

Despite utilizing talent from multiple brands, 50 roster spots will prove difficult to fill. Undoubtedly the WWE will have to utilize talent from its past to fill positions, just as they did for January's inaugural Women's Royal Rumble. We take a look at 5 female Superstars from WWE's past who should appear at the historic Evolution pay-per-view.

#5 The Bella Twins

Arguably, no two Superstars are more synonymous with the Divas Era than Nikki and Brie Bella. The two reality stars are widely known for Total Bellas and their romantic interests (John Cena and Daniel Bryan); however, their in-ring ability also deserves praise.

No two Superstars should be more synonymous with the term "Evolution" than the Bella Twins. When the two first appeared on Smackdown in 2008, they were more valet than wrestlers and the WWE pushed the twins as eye candy. As women's wrestling began its evolution; however, so did the Bellas and their in-ring work became remarkably more refined, polished, and improved.

Nikki Bella, in particular, rose through the ranks to become one of the greatest female Superstars in wrestling history and it doesn't do justice to history to fail to mention that she is the longest reigning Divas Champion of all time.

Brie Bella has settled down into family life. She is now married to Smackdown Superstar Daniel Bryan and the pair already have one child, Birdie. Brie has mentioned that they would like to have more; but, no official announcement has been made yet, leaving her physically able to compete in the wrestling ring. Brie has also repeatedly mentioned that she would like to return to the ring and with Evolution some 90 days away, the opportunity is ripe for the picking.

The newly single Nikki Bella has a serious neck injury that prevents her from competing full-time; however, she has also expressed interest in returning in a limited capacity. With her focus now off former fiance John Cena, her eyes will quickly turn to the upcoming Evolution pay-per-view.

Both Bellas have dropped hints at competing as a tag team again and with the IIconics essentially doing a Bellas Tribute gimmick, a match against the Australian duo is an inevitability.

