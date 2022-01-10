5 WWE Superstars who had their own gimmick matches

Not only WWE, but the entire pro-wrestling business has seen a host of traditional as well as gimmick matches.

While traditional wrestling bouts test the physical, technical, and athletic ability, gimmick matches add an entertaining quotient for the audience. Typically these gimmick contests are an extension of a wrestler's on-screen persona. Some have also invented these matches in kayfabe which makes them so intriguing.

In this article, we look at five WWE Superstars who had their gimmick matches:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer – The Great Khali (Punjabi Prison Match)

The Great Khali was one of the most dominant forces to step into a WWE ring. In a similar vein, The Punjabi Prison, a cage made of bamboo, was one of the most intimidating structures ever seen in WWE.

Three Punjabi Prison gimmick matches happened in WWE.

The Great Khali was supposed to face The Undertaker in the first match at The Great American Bash 2006 but was forced to miss the bout due to illness. He was replaced by The Big Show. The Phenom overcame The World's Largest Athlete in this one.

The Punjabi Playboy lost the second Punjabi Prison Match at No Mercy 2007 against Batista. The third match in this structure took place at Battleground 2017 when The Great Khali helped Jinder Mahal retain his WWE Championship against Randy Orton.

#4. Former WWE Champion – Dean Ambrose (Asylum Match)

Former WWE Superstars Dean Ambrose, aka Jon Moxley, and Chris Jericho participated in the Asylum Match at Extreme Rules 2016.

The gimmick match, which suited Ambrose's extreme persona, was held inside a steel cage with a host of weapons. This after Jericho destroyed Mitch the Potted Plant, a permanent fixture of the short-lived Ambrose Asylum talk show in WWE, leading to this special match.

The weapons included: a straitjacket, a bucket and mop, a leather strap, a potted plant, two kendo sticks, a barbed wire, and a fire extinguisher. Both superstars made use of the weapons destroying each other in the process.

Ambrose eventually emerged victorious when he nailed Jericho with a Dirty Deeds on thumbtacks. The WWE Universe was thrilled watching this unique spectacle.

