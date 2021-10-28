5 WWE Superstars who got better with age

Due to the nature of professional wrestling, WWE Superstars can have longer careers than other athletes. While soccer and basketball players usually wind down in their mid-30s, pro wrestlers often come into their prime at that age and can continue to perform at a high level into their 40s and 50s.

Here are five WWE Superstars who got better with age:

#5 Former WWE Champion Chris Jericho

Chris Jericho has managed to reinvent himself over a career spanning three decades and remains one of the biggest stars in professional wrestling. During his tenure with WWE, Jericho mastered the art of altering his gimmick just as he was growing stale.

In 2008, Jericho shed his Y2J persona and portrayed a heel character reminiscent of Nick Bockwinkel. He notably had a great program with Shawn Michaels, which won Pro Wrestling Illustrated and the Wrestling Observer Newsletter's "Feud of the Year" award. The Observer also named him "Wrestler of the Year" in 2008 and 2009.

In 2016, Chris Jericho introduced "The List of Jericho" which instantly connected with the audience and made him one of the highlights of Monday Night RAW. He also struck up an alliance with Kevin Owens. To nobody's surprise, they had one of the best storylines of the year which included a memorable angle where Owens turned on Jericho during the "Festival of Friendship."

When he was 47 years old, Jericho returned to NJPW in 2017 to face Kenny Omega at Wrestle Kingdom 12. The old war horse proved that he hadn't lost a step and had the first five-star match of his career with Omega. The bout proved to be the start of a new chapter in his career, one that would lead him away from WWE.

The Demo God stunned the world and signed with All Elite Wrestling in 2019. He went on to become the inaugural AEW World Champion. Jericho did a stellar job as the face of the company and legitimized the title before dropping it to Jon Moxley at Revolution 2020.

1 / 5 NEXT

Edited by Kaushik Das