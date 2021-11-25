5 WWE superstars who got physical with Vince McMahon in real life

The most powerful man in pro-wrestling, Vince McMahon, has been sailing WWE's ship since the 1980's. He continues to trailblaze and keep the company relevant, even some 40 years later.

Over the decades, the Chairman of the Board has worked with countless talents, many of whom have gone on to become huge stars. Of course, there have been several instances where things just didn't quite work out.

On occasion, there have also been some heated situations where Vince McMahon has been involved in real-life physical altercations with his employees.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who got physical with Vince McMahon in real life, in no particular order.

#5 Vince McMahon and Bret Hart had a real life physical altercation

Vince McMahon and Bret Hart have had quite an extremely up-and-down relationship over the years. None so sour as following the Montreal Screwjob at the Survivor Series pay-per-view in 1997. The Chairman of the Board double-crossed the former WWE Champion in front of the whole world.

Leading up to the pay-per-view, The Hitman was the WWF Champion who had already agreed to terms with WCW, and was set to depart the night after the Survivor Series. Vince McMahon wanted Bret to drop the title to Shawn Michaels, but the proud Canadian superstar refused.

Ultimately, a plan was put together by all parties that Bret would go over in Montreal, and they'd figure something out to get the WWE Championship from him.

In the back of Vince's mind, he did not want a repeat of what happened when then-Women's Champion Alundra Blayze left the company.

Blayze was still the WWE Women's Champion when she took the belt to WCW and dropped it in a trash can live on-air. It was an embarrassing moment for the company, and could have happened with the most prestigious championship of all pro wrestling.

Secretly, a plan was devised to screw Hart and have the timekeeper ring the bell early so Shawn Michaels could take the title. It happened in front of a shocked audience as HBK applied Bret's move the Sharpshooter, referee Earl Hebner called for the end of the match without Bret Hart submitting.

The furious Hitman spat on Vince's face at ringside, and the exchange got even more heated backstage.

As both parties approached each other, Bret struck Vince with a punch to the face in-front of a number of onlookers. McMahon was seen sporting a black-eye the following night on RAW where he declared that "Bret screwed Bret."

Of course, years later Vince and Bret would patch things up, but the personal scars of that night in Montreal will always remain as it became the most controversial night in WWE history.

