5 WWE Superstars who weren't happy about fan reaction to their title win 

Fans may not realize it, but they hold immense power in WWE. Their reactions to a match, a segment, or even a particular superstar could change the direction of a storyline. From the Yes! Movement to KofiMania, the WWE Universe has been a vital part of several key moments throughout wrestling history.

However, with the rise in popularity of social media, WWE fans have been more vocal than ever. They are quick to appreciate or criticize anything at any time. And it goes without saying that the performers take notice of what different people have to say about them.

Numerous times, WWE Superstars have taken offense to fans' critical comments about their big moments, such as a title win. And in light of this offense, wrestlers have, at times, issued responses either to a specific fan, a group, or the WWE Universe in general.

So, without any further ado, let's list down five instances of WWE Superstars who have hit back at people criticizing their title win.

#5 The New Day (After winning their eleventh WWE Tag Team Championship)

There's no doubt that The New Day have solidified a spot for themselves in a list of the greatest WWE tag teams of all time. But that doesn't exempt them from fan criticism.

On March 15, 2021, Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods defeated Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander to become the RAW Tag Team Champions.

Before leaving the venue, both Kingston and Woods commented on people critical of the title change. The duo straight-up blamed the opposition for not living up to fans' expectations.

"We told a lot of people what's going to happen. A lot of people are upset. 'Oh! We are tired of seeing the New Day as the champions!' Don't be mad at us. Be mad at Cedric. Be mad at Shelton for not being able to keep the tag team championships. Be mad at all your favorite tag teams for not being able to step up against your boys."

"Be mad at them, don't be mad at us for doing our job. All we do is go out there, we entertain, and we win championships. That's it. Don't be mad at us, be mad at your favorites."

Luckily for the critics, The New Day didn't get to hold the titles for long. They would lose it to AJ Styles and Omos less than a month later at WrestleMania 37.

