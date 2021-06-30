5 WWE Superstars who held the Money in the Bank contract the longest

WWE Money in the Bank is rapidly approaching.

The Money in the Bank ladder match has quickly woven itself into the fabric of WWE history since the concept first debuted at WrestleMania 21 in 2005.

The match centers around the Money in the Bank briefcase. Inside the briefcase lies a contract for a guaranteed World Championship match, good for the next twelve months.

During the Money in the Bank ladder match, the Money in the Bank briefcase is suspended high above the ring. WWE Superstars must utilize the ladder to retrieve the briefcase and become the new Mr or Miss Money in the Bank.

While some WWE Superstars have cashed in their Money in the Bank contract within minutes of winning it, others have bid their time. Certain WWE Superstars have waited months for the perfect opportunity to cash in their Money in the Bank contract.

With that in mind, let's take a closer look at five WWE Superstars who held the Money in the Bank contract the longest.

#5 Otis 168 days (WWE Money in the Bank 2020)

Otis won the cinematic "corporate" Money in the Bank ladder match that emanated from WWE Headquarters in 2020

Otis has arguably one of the most unique Money in the Bank reigns in WWE history.

Due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, WWE was forced to be creative with how they presented television and pay-per-view events. The company resorted to cinematic matches and empty arena shows from the WWE Performance Center and ThunderDome while fans could not attend.

One such cinematic presentation came at the 2020 Money in the Bank pay-per-view event. Both men's and women's Money in the Bank ladder matches took place simultaneously while emanating from WWE's global headquarters in Stamford, Connecticut.

The WWE Superstars involved would have to make their way from the ground floor of the building all the way to the top floor. On the roof of WWE Headquarters was a ring with the Money in the Bank contracts suspended high above, waiting for WWE Superstars to retrieve them.

Stunningly, Otis was able to retrieve the Money in the Bank briefcase and win the match. However, Otis would never even cash in his Money in the Bank contract.

During a match in which the Money in the Bank contract was on the line, Otis lost the Money in the Bank briefcase to The Miz at the Hell in a Cell 2020 pay-per-view in October. This ended Otis' reign as the Money in the Bank holder at 168 days.

