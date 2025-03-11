5 WWE Superstars who could help Jey Uso against Gunther 

With less than 40 days to go until WWE WrestleMania 41, time is running out for Jey Uso to get inside Gunther's head. He might not admit it, but he could use some help right now.

Ever since Jey won the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble match, the reigning World Heavyweight Champion has made it his mission to haunt the Yeet! Master every chance he gets. The Ring General's confidence stems from the fact that Jey has yet to score a pinfall victory over him on a televised show.

Thus, with Gunther's confidence rising every week, Jey Uso should consider enlisting the help of a fellow WWE star to humble his 'Mania opponent. Here are five stars who could be helpful in that regard.

#5 and #4. Otis and Akira Tozawa

With John Cena's industry-shaking heel turn and Roman Reigns' epic return, the Road to WrestleMania 41 is full of twists and turns. So, it wouldn't hurt the Jey Uso/Gunther storyline to be a straightforward program.

Therefore, the stars who could potentially help Jey Uso over the next few weeks could be the ones who have been in a mini-feud with Gunther lately: The Alpha Academy. In recent weeks, The Ring General has defeated both Akira Tozawa and Otis in singles action. Moreover, his one-sided win-loss record against Jey Uso is well documented.

However, if the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner and the Alpha Academy workhorses join forces to strike the champion at once, the tides could turn in the babyfaces' favor.

#3. Jimmy Uso

Making friends in the cutthroat world of WWE can be risky. But when one has a family member watching their back, the chances of getting betrayed are significantly reduced.

That is why, ahead of what could go down as one of the most important matches of his singles career, Jey Uso should be very conservative about whom he trusts to have his back. That is where his brother Jimmy Uso could prove to be helpful.

It's true that Big Jim is currently a member of the WWE SmackDown roster. However, given how easily stars such as Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns can appear wherever they like, Jimmy could talk his way into moving to RAW and help out his brother against the dominant Austrian star.

#2. 4-time WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn

When Jey Uso decided to move away from The Bloodline's business in late 2023, not many stars welcomed him to RAW with open arms. However, Sami Zayn didn't give him a tough time, despite how intense their feud got earlier in the year.

Since then, the former Bloodline members have had friendly interactions and even represented the same team during the 2023 and 2024 WarGames matches. So, if there's anyone on RAW whom the YEET! Master could blindly trust, it's the Honorary Uce himself.

Given what went down in his clash against Kevin Owens at Elimination Chamber, there's a chance that Sami doesn't make this year's 'Mania card. If that turns out to be the case, he could still stay on TV by aiding his friend, Jey, against the reigning World Heavyweight Champion.

#1. Penta

It didn't even take the WWE Universe two months to fall in love with Penta. The reactions he gets on a weekly basis are proof that he could soon become a formidable player in the upper midcard, or even the main-event scene.

Currently, the older Lucha brother is feuding with Ludwig Kaiser. Kaiser has an unwavering alliance with Gunther. Thus, WWE has the opportunity to seamlessly bring Penta and Kaiser into the World Heavyweight Championship program. If Gunther's Imperium ally helps him put more obstacles in Jey Uso's Road to WrestleMania, nobody would be stopping Penta from evening the odds.

Given how popular both of the aforementioned babyfaces are with the WWE crowds, their potential short-term alliance ahead of WrestleMania 41 could be a blockbuster decision on the company's part.

