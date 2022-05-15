5 WWE Superstars who impressed this past week (May 15, 2022): Raquel Rodriguez takes Ronda Rousey to the limit, Alexa Bliss makes jaw-dropping return

It was another exhilarating week in WWE, with many superstars getting the opportunity to shine across four shows in total. WrestleMania Backlash took place last Sunday night, before RAW, NXT 2.0, and SmackDown took place in the days that followed.

While the company is still effectively still cooling off from WrestleMania 38, the landscape is constantly evolving. New stars, new champions, and new teams are being formed as the Stamford-based promotion looks to have a strong build heading into a blockbuster summer consisting of three major stadium shows, including Money in the Bank, SummerSlam, and Clash at the Castle.

With that being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who have impressed this past week.

#5 Cody Rhodes continues to impress

Cody Rhodes continues to build momentum in WWE

Ever since his return to WWE at WrestleMania 38, Cody Rhodes has delivered on all fronts, and the company is right behind him. The American Nightmare is already starring in commercials for the upcoming premium live events. A lot of trust has been placed in his hands.

Last Sunday night, Cody and Seth "Freakin" Rollins tore the house down again at WrestleMania Backlash in a rematch from The Show of Shows. Rhodes came out the victor and continues to build momentum week after week.

#4 Alexa Bliss makes her return to WWE programming

Fans patiently waited for Alexa Bliss to return to television at the turn of the year, and were treated to a series of on-screen therapy sessions. They were put in place to help Bliss overcome her previous trauma from aligning with The Fiend.

It ultimately saw her compete at the Elimination Chamber in February, but she once again disappeared from programming. This past week, she made a jaw-dropping return and defeated Sonya Deville after the latter was dismissed as a WWE official.

#3 Happy Corbin displayed a new layer to his character

Happy Corbin injured Madcap Moss this past week on WWE SmackDown

After turning on Madcap Moss following his loss to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 38, Happy Corbin faced the jokester last Sunday and tasted defeat. Moss has been in form as of late, picking up significant victories.

However, in a shocking turn of events, Corbin smashed Moss with a steel chair on SmackDown. He then wrapped it around Madcap's neck before dropping the André the Giant Memorial Trophy onto it, which in turn crushed the trophy winner’s throat.

Despite the heinous act, it was impressive to see the former Lone Wolf dig deep into his dark side to enhance the feud further.

#2 The Baddest Woman on the Planet makes Charlotte Flair say, "I quit!"

Ronda Rousey won the 2022 Women's Royal Rumble match in January but was unsuccessful in capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship at WrestleMania 38. The match ended in controversy on The Show of Shows when the referee was knocked down, allowing Charlotte to take advantage.

Fast forward to WrestleMania Backlash, The Baddest Woman on the Planet put on a memorable display. It resulted in her capturing the gold by forcing The Queen to scream "I quit" in an I Quit Match. It already looks set to be Ronda's year on the Blue brand.

#1 Raquel Rodriguez puts on strong showing against new SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Raquel Rodriguez answered Ronda Rousey's open challenge

The former UFC star issued an open challenge just days after capturing the SmackDown Women's Championship. Raquel Rodriguez, who was recently called up by NXT, answered.

Raquel took Ronda to the limit and almost dethroned the title holder on several occasions. While Rousey picked up the win, she acknowledged Rodriguez's efforts as a sign of respect after the match. Fans also widely praised her performance.

Who impressed the most this week on WWE RAW, NXT 2.0, and SmackDown? Let us know in the comments section below!

A WWE Hall of Famer explains the secret behind AJ Styles' success in the company right here.

LIVE POLL Q. Would you like to see Raquel Rodriguez challenge Ronda Rousey again for the SmackDown Women's Title? Yes No 3 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh