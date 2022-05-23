5 WWE Superstars who impressed this past week: The Bloodline become title collectors, Asuka earns major title opportunity

It was another jaw-dropping week of action in WWE, with a handful of high stakes matches taking place and major storylines being furthered.

With the focus now firmly on the upcoming Hell in a Cell event, the company is starting to put the pieces of the card together. It was revealed on RAW this past week that Seth "Freakin" Rollins and Cody Rhodes will contest their trilogy match inside the Hell in a Cell structure, likely bringing the curtain down on their feud.

As the road to the Premium Live Event continues, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this week.

#5. Raquel Rodriguez picked up another win on SmackDown

After taking SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey to the limit on the May 13 episode of the Friday show, Raquel Rodriguez was in action again this week, this time against Shotzi.

The former NXT Women's Champion put in another exceptional performance and picked up the victory in just two minutes and forty-six seconds. It may only be a matter of time before Raquel puts herself in contention for another title shot.

#4. Xavier Woods defeated Butch despite the odds being stacked against him

Xavier Woods was assigned with the task of taking on Butch without Kofi Kingston by his side this past week on SmackDown. Instead, the former SmackDown Tag Team Champion had to contend with Sheamus & Ridge Holland lurking at ringside.

In an admirable showing, Woods claimed the win. However, he was disposed of by The Bloody Brutes after the bout was over. Xavier has now stated that he's going to bring in a third team member to take on the Brawling Butes.

#3. Asuka earns opportunity to face WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair

In a chaotic night for the RAW Women's Championship scene, Asuka came out victorious against Becky Lynch to punch her ticket to Hell in a Cell to face the current title holder Bianca Belair.

There was due to be a Six-Pack Challenge to crown the new number one contender, but after Sasha Banks & Naomi legitimately walked out of RAW, a one-on-one match was assigned between the two former champions. It makes the win even more credible by having to alter plans on the fly.

#2. AJ Styles & Finn Bálor team together to overcome Los Lotharios

Two former leaders of the Bullet Club in Japan have united in a bid to seemingly take on Edge and his new Judgment Day stable. With Liv Morgan joining their side, AJ Styles & Finn Bálor were able to defeat Los Lotharios in an impressive showing on WWE RAW.

It is likely we will see a 6-Person Tag Team Match down the line. Perhaps the Hell in a Cell event in a few weeks time will provide the perfect setting for the bout to take place.

#1. The Usos became the Undisputed Tag Team Champions

The Bloodline with all of their titles on WWE SmackDown

It was a special night for The Bloodline, as The Usos captured the RAW Tag Team Championship against RK-Bro (Randy Orton & Riddle) to become the Undisputed Tag Team Champions.

Jimmy & Jey are arguably the greatest tag team in recent memory, and this title victory further stamped that notion even further. It was an iconic visual at the end of SmackDown, as the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and The Usos held up all of their gold.

