5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week

It was the final build-up before WWE Survivor Series 2021 this Sunday as RAW and SmackDown stepped it up a gear. They certainly had to be at the races as the pay-per-view had been lacking in any sort of real build, but this week changed all that.

Although there were no major RAW or SmackDown invasions on either show (and why would there be with the rosters only together for a short while) there was a lot to get us excited for Sunday.

The RAW vs. SmackDown men's and women's 5-on-5 elimination match teams were finally confirmed and the card was somewhat finalized, even now including a 25-man battle royal.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who impressed this week, on the final stops before Survivor Series.

#5 Sheamus impressed on his return to WWE SmackDown

What a night it was for the Celtic Warrior just two days prior to the Survivor Series. He returned to the blue brand to seal victory over Ricochet, Cesaro and Jinder Mahal to secure a place on Team Smackdown at the big event.

Not only that, he also found a new fan in the form of Ridge Holland who declared his admiration for the Irishman just a week prior. Holland showed Sheamus how much he meant to him by helping him secure his place at the pay-per-view on Sunday.

The former WWE Champion had been out of action after sustaining a nose injury. He commented on the injury to Vibe and Wrestling earlier this summer:

"I've been doing okay, I'm getting better. There was a lot of damage done to the outside and inside. I cracked my septum and there were fractures and breaks on the outside. It was actually more painful getting the nose put back together than it was getting it broken. It's just more annoying. But yeah, I'm on the mandate, nothing stops me. I've had multiple injuries. [I] tore my meniscus but I still got in the ring. I don't like to sit at home and I don't like to make excuses for not being out there when I can be." Sheamus said.

Sheamus returned during WWE's tour of the UK last week, wearing his protective face mask, but appeared without it on SmackDown. It was a solid return for the former Royal Rumble winner and has the WWE Universe on notice once again.

