5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - Brock Lesnar attacks Roman Reigns, Former World Champion earns big shot at Day 1

This week's episodes of WWE RAW and SmackDown were all about showcasing the best WWE has to offer, with plenty of talking points as we edge closer to the Day 1 pay-per-view.

The event is just a couple of weeks away now, and the card is starting to take shape as the company looks to kick off the new year in style. RAW and SmackDown saw many storylines advance to critical stages as key narratives hit another gear.

On WWE RAW, there was fallout from Becky Lynch and Liv Morgan's RAW Women's Title match from the previous week, plus Miz TV returned.

SmackDown saw Universal Champion Roman Reigns return with Brock Lesnar also in the house, plus a number of highly-exciting contests in the ring.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE Superstars who impressed this week.

#5 Brock Lesnar attacks Roman Reigns, after the Universal Champion fired and Superman Punched Paul Heyman on WWE SmackDown

The segment that ended SmackDown this week was one of the best we have seen this year. After waiting all night for The Tribal Chief to arrive at the arena, Paul Heyman headed to the ring with The Bloodline as Roman Reigns had something to say.

Reigns' focus was on Paul Heyman following last week's action, where Heyman once again refused to confirm he was Brock Lesnar's advocate. Earlier in the night, Heyman had seemingly spurred on Lesnar to attack Sami Zayn.

Roman Reigns, in front of the Chicage crowd, asked Paul Heyman again whether he knew Brock was returning at SummerSlam. Whether he knew that Brock Lesnar's suspension had been lifted, and more importantly, why he was protecting The Beast Incarnate.

Paul Heyman brilliantly responded by saying, "I'm not protecting Brock Lesnar from Roman Reigns, but I'm protecting Roman Reigns from Brock Lesnar." The penny dropped for the Head of the Table who embraced Heyman and thanked him, before delivering a devastating Superman Punch to him.

Just as The Bloodline was about to inflict more damage on Heyman, Brock Lesnar made his way out. He decimated The Uso's at ringside before entering the ring and delivering not one, but two F5's to the stunned Universal Champion.

It was a critical step in the Roman/Brock/Heyman storyline arc as we head towards this huge battle to kick off 2022 at Day 1. Somehow, their match on January 1 feels bigger than the rest of their blockbuster encounters.

Much of that credit has to go to Brock Lesnar for his exceptional work, not just on this particular night, but since his return in August.

