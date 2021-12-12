5 WWE Superstars who impressed this week - Liv Morgan gives her all, Brock Lesnar shines

Another week in WWE has passed and we can certainly say that this week's editions of RAW and SmackDown delivered on different fronts.

WWE stacked up RAW with a Steel Cage Match, Miz TV and the RAW Women's Title on the line. Meanwhile, the blue brand saw 'The Best Tag Team in WWE' crowned and Brock Lesnar causing all sorts of entertaining chaos.

This week, we also received the news that Jeff Hardy had been released from his WWE contract. Of course, this affected a number of directions for SmackDown this week, but the WWE did their best job in making sure his absence wasn't obviously noticed.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars who impressed this week on RAW and SmackDown.

#5 WWE allowed Brock Lesnar to be himself on WWE SmackDown

A battered and bruised Sami Zayn kicked off SmackDown this week. He was in a wheelchair and was wheeled to the ring by two doctors. Sami said that he was robbed and hurt because of Brock Lesnar's betrayal last week. Zayn said he was going to sue everyone involved in his Universal Championship match.

After Paul Heyman came out to confirm Roman Reigns was not there, Brock Lesnar's entrance music played, to the surprise of the WWE Universe inside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, CA. The Beast Incarnate, dressed in his finest overalls, made his way down to the ring. Lesnar grabbed a steel chair and sat across from Sami in the middle of the ring.

Brock immediately asked Sami how he's doing, which brought laughs from those in attendance. Lesnar began to play around with Zayn and eventually invited him to join him at his farm in Canada. At one point, Brock was ready to wheel Sami out so they could leave SmackDown and do something fun.

Paul Heyman eventually stopped Brock and questioned exactly what he was doing. Paul wondered what had happened to the Brock Lesnar from a few years ago, who would have already taken Sami Zayn to Suplex City. Lesnar snapped and kicked Sami out of his wheelchair and delivered an F5.

The fun continued later in the show as WWE Official Adam Pearce (who suspended and fined Lesnar) was clearly shaken as Brock played around with him too. Lesnar told him about his hunting retreat and his most recent capture of a moose. Brock told Pearce he even took a picture of it and pulled out an old flip phone but couldn't get it to work and ended up snapping it.

The segment ended with Brock Lesnar telling Adam Pearce that he hung the moose up and he named it Pearce to remind him of his time off during his suspension. Overall, it was a side of Brock Lesnar that we hadn't really seen before, just being himself and having a lot of fun with it..

