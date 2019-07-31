×
5 WWE Superstars in the 24/7 title picture that deserve better

Nicky Pags
Top 5 / Top 10
1.41K   //    31 Jul 2019, 03:11 IST

WWE 24/7 Championship
WWE 24/7 Championship

Back on May 20th, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley introduced the WWE Universe to the 24/7 Championship, a title which is up for grabs 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Since the inception of the title, chaos, silliness and over-the-top segments have dominated the short history of the Championship, which has spawned a rivalry between Drake Maverick and R-Truth on both WWE Raw and SmackDown Live.

The title has also been captured by tons of other names in the past two months, including Pat Patterson, Gerald Brisco, Kelly Kelly, Elias, Candice Michelle, Alundra Blayze, Titus O'Neil, and more. The current WWE 24/7 Champion is Maria Kanellis, as Kanellis won the title from her husband on Raw this week when she demanded that he lay down for her so she could steal the three count.

Numerous other mid-card talents have been thrown into the WWE 24/7 title picture, so let's take a look at five of those names who deserve better on WWE TV.

#5 Bobby Roode

Elias and Bobby Roode
Elias and Bobby Roode

Despite being in the 24/7 title "picture", Bobby Roode remains an afterthought in WWE, as the 24/7 title storyline revolves mainly around Carmella, R-Truth, Drake Maverick and Renee Michelle.

With Mike Kanellis winning the title on Raw this week and then losing it to his wife Maria, making her the first-ever pregnant champion in WWE, it looks like Roode's time to shine with the title is likely in the very distant future.

Bobby Roode has been a non-entity on the WWE main roster for the better part of 2019, and he deserves to be removed from the 24/7 title picture and inserted into a proper feud of his own. It's a shame to see his role on WWE TV being relegated to running around arenas chasing after a title as a glorified extra.

