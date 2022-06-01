5 Current and former WWE Superstars who have intense alter-egos

WWE and comic books have several parallels. Some superstars wear masks or hide their identity just like some fictional characters do.

Another similarity between the two is that some WWE Superstars have alter-egos, as seen in the comics and live-action movies. Bruce Banner turned into The Incredible Hulk. Marc Spector became Moon Knight. What were once unassuming individuals became larger than life.

A handful of WWE stars have done the same thing. Fans often become accustomed to seeing a wrestler a certain way, only for them to change dramatically. Sometimes the talent would regularly be the more intense alter-ego, while others would only go to that place once in a while.

Below are just five current and former WWE Superstars who have intense alter-egos:

#5. WWE Hall of Famer Kane can either be corporate or a monster

Most stars on this list will differ from Kane. Typically, a WWE Superstar's intense alter-ego will rear their head after their initial persona. For Kane, it was different. The Demon debuted at In Your House: Badd Blood by attacking The Undertaker all the way back in 1997. The seven-foot-tall monster terrorized WWE for years, both while masked and unmasked.

Almost twenty years later, The Big Red Machine started to show a different side of himself. He became corporate. The Authority began having a prominent role on-screen. Triple H and Stephanie McMahon declared they knew what was best for business, and Seth Rollins was their chosen star to lead the company.

Kane handed in his mask to The Authority. He began wearing a suit and was soon deemed the Director of Operations. In essence, he became a stooge for The Authority and served as one of Seth's henchmen. Still, the intense alter-ego of The Big Red Machine still flares up every once in a while.

#4. Bray Wyatt summoned The Fiend

The Bray Wyatt character debuted on WWE's main roster television in 2013. Some would argue that the character was already intense from the beginning. Leading The Wyatt Family, Bray haunted WWE for several years. His persona scared the fans and fellow superstars too.

Yet as intense as Bray Wyatt's persona was, his alter-ego topped it. In 2019, Bray started featuring in vignettes called The Firefly Funhouse. Wyatt's character was acting more zany than usual, almost lighthearted and comedic. Over time, it became clear there was a sinister undertone. In the summer of 2019, The Fiend debuted.

The Fiend was a horror movie monster come to life. Bray now wore a terrifying mask and could take punishment like very few could. The horror imagery took the fear of the original Bray Wyatt gimmick and amped it up tremendously. Wyatt being able to go from the Funhouse persona to The Fiend so seamlessly was perhaps the most intriguing part of the gimmick.

#3. Alexa Bliss' darker personality ruled the ring

By 2020, Alexa Bliss had transformed quite a bit during her time in WWE. While she hadn't developed an intense alter-ego yet, the charismatic star went from a Disney Princess-like persona to The Goddess. Bliss was one of the better heels in professional wrestling during that period.

That changed when Bray Wyatt corrupted her. The Fiend seemingly took over Bliss' mind, and she began acting differently. She disbanded her tag team with Nikki Cross and began tormenting Braun Strowman and Randy Orton. Over time, her appearance changed, and she began carrying around a doll called Lilly.

Eventually, The Fiend was out of the picture when Bray Wyatt was released, but Bliss' alter-ego remained. Just like with Bray, she managed to do spooky things, from weird crab walks to seemingly controlling lights in the building. Today, Alexa's demonic persona is gone, but it could always show up again.

#2. The Demon is Finn Balor's alter-ego

Finn Balor doesn't seem particularly intense upfront. The star is a fan favorite and well-spoken. Balor rarely raises his voice or even looks mean even in the heat of battle. It may be because of that relaxed demeanor that his alter-ego stands out so much.

Even before joining WWE, Finn would put on face and body paint prior to major matches. The war paint he wears helps unleash a darker side of himself that he usually keeps under wraps. In WWE, this side of Balor is known as The Demon. While in an even more intense state, this persona has been called The Demon King.

Finn doesn't frequently unleash this persona, instead choosing to be the cool, calm, and relaxed star fans love. If the need ever arises, though, there's no doubt The Demon could rise again.

#1. Mick Foley's Mankind persona was intense

Mick Foley has three faces. Foley's carefree version is the hipster known as Dude Love. Dude Love is part Shawn Michaels and part Jimmy Valiant. While a bit odd, the character isn't necessarily intense. Then there's Cactus Jack. Jack originated prior to the star's WWE stint and is quite hardcore and sadistic. That persona is far more intense than Dude Love.

Yet somehow, Cactus isn't Foley's most intense alter-ego. Mick Foley's most intense side is when he channels Mankind. Specifically, early Mankind from 1996, 1997, and some of 1998. While Foley's most successful time came with a more jovial form of Mankind, his early years were truly terrifying.

The maniacal persona introduced in 1996 was downright creepy. The mask, the hair ripped out of his skull, and the way he squealed haunted children. Plus, he was vicious in the ring. Whether it was appearing inside a casket, battling in a boiler room, or fighting inside Hell in a Cell, Mankind is perhaps the most intense alter-ego in WWE history.

These wrestlers' different personas ultimately made them more exciting talents to watch. Whether these intense alter-egos did good or evil acts, fans were always entertained.

