5 WWE Superstars who could join Edge and Damian Priest's faction - Former Universal Champion, Returning star

Night Two of WrestleMania 38 saw several noteworthy moments. Still, the one that could have a significant long-term impact on WWE television is the newly-formed alliance between Edge and Damian Priest.

WWE Hall of Famer Edge went one-on-one with AJ Styles in a dream match. In the end, the Rated-R Superstar picked up the victory after Damian Priest appeared out of nowhere at ringside and distracted Styles. The two then raised their hands together in the ring, signaling the start of their alliance.

Now, rumors have suggested that Edge is getting a heel faction of his own, which means more stars could join hands with him and Damian Priest soon. Let's take a look at five potential candidates for the same. Be sure to comment down and let us know who amongst these you think would be the perfect fit for this faction.

#5 Alexa Bliss drops her supernatural character and joins Edge and Priest

Little Miss Bliss has been away from WWE television for a while

While WWE could go with the approach of making this an all-men faction, it would be an interesting idea to add a top female star to it as well. One name that comes to mind is former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion Alexa Bliss.

The Goddess has already shown her versatility over the last couple of years with her dark supernatural character. Truth be told, the spooky stuff just isn't working well for her now that Bray Wyatt is no longer in WWE, and it would be best to drop that character and move on to something new.

If WWE does not want her to completely go back to her Goddess gimmick, an alliance with Edge and Priest could be an interesting option to explore.

#4 United States Champion Finn Balor

We need this Finn Balor on the main roster

One of the biggest names missing from the card of WrestleMania 38 was the current United States Champion, Finn Balor. He looked set to begin a feud with Priest leading to a WrestleMania match, but that never happened.

Now, Priest has aligned himself with Edge. What if the Rated-R Superstar manages to convince Balor to join the two as well? We've all seen how amazing of a heel Balor can be. The attitude that he had during his recent NXT run would be a perfect fit for this faction.

#3 Former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa

Tommaso Ciampa could be on his way to the main roster

Speaking of NXT, former NXT Champion Tommaso Ciampa had his last match on the brand this past weekend at Stand and Deliver. He looks set to be main-roster-bound and could be a great choice for Edge's heel faction.

While Ciampa is currently a babyface on NXT, his best work on the brand was as a vicious heel during his iconic rivalry against Johnny Gargano. While WWE could call him up on the main roster with the same babyface character that he has currently, that might not lead to big things for him.

We've seen the likes of Keith Lee and even Karrion Kross getting called up to the main roster and becoming lost in the mid-card shuffle after a while. Joining hands with Edge could be a great start for Ciampa on RAW.

#2 Former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley could be an interesting option for this faction

Continuing the earlier idea of WWE not restricting this faction to just male stars, former RAW Women's Champion Rhea Ripley could be a great fit for it. She is currently performing on Monday Night RAW in a tag team with Liv Morgan.

The two challenged for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 38 but were unable to win it. This could just turn out to be another case of WWE randomly throwing in two stars to make a tag team for a WrestleMania match.

Rhea Ripley, aka The Nightmare, could hugely benefit by aligning herself with a veteran like Edge and possibly build her up to once again enter the RAW Women's Championship picture as a credible threat to Bianca Belair.

#1 RAW Superstar Veer Mahaan

Now this one might be the most surprising name on this list. For months now, WWE has been airing vignettes of Veer Mahaan coming to Monday Night RAW, to the point where it turned into a meme fest. Finally, he has been announced to return on the RAW after WrestleMania 38.

WWE needs to be very careful about his booking and not just turn him into another villainous character from India. We've seen that many times and it doesn't work well. Instead, having him join hands with Edge and Priest could be a great idea.

The Rated-R Superstar could make sure Veer doesn't have to speak on the mic and present him as a threat that he truly is. Every major faction has had a powerhouse, and for this latest one, Veer could be that guy!

Edited by Pratik Singh

