5 WWE Superstars who could join Edge's heel stable 

Edge recently became the Rated-R Superstar once again on WWE TV, and there are now reports from Fightful Select that the company is planning to give him his own heel faction on RAW following WrestleMania.

Edge has led stables in the past and has been part of a number of factions throughout his career, with The Brood perhaps being seen as his most famous.

Currently, several stars on RAW and SmackDown would fit into a stable led by the former world champion, and here are just five of the most worthy candidates for that from the WWE roster.

#5. Former United States Champion Damian Priest

Damian Priest was one name that was mentioned as part of the report regarding Edge's new stable. Priest has recently proved that he has a split personality issue and when he becomes Damian, it is a problem for whoever is in his path.

Given that the former 11-time World Champion has the same issue when he becomes The Rated R Superstar, these two stars could work well together if they are able to find a way to ground each other and then unleash their dark side when needed.

Priest isn't even part of WrestleMania this weekend and came up short in the Andre The Giant Memorial Battle Royal on SmackDown. This move would give Priest a new lease on life and allow him to sit under the learning tree of Edge.

#4. WWE Superstar T-Bar

Much like every other star on this list, T-Bar has two personalities and at present, he is being pushed as T-Bar who appears to be his manic personality when he was part of RETRIBUTION.

T-Bar was known as Dominik Dijakovic when he was part of NXT and if he was added to The Rated-R Superstar's new faction, the company could repackage him. T-Bar hasn't done a lot in WWE over the past year and has been languishing on Main Event for several months.

Edge is a former 11-time World Champion and has a lot to offer anyone who could be added to his team and T-Bar would definitely benefit from his wisdom.

#3. Current NXT Superstar Sarray could join Edge on the main roster

lizzy 🌸 @lizzyxlucha Sarray backstage vs Sarray in the ring!



they’re doing the magical girl gimmick that people thought they were. the “transformation” is done by showing a video of Sarray in her school uniform walking into fog machine by the tunnel and then cutting to her coming out of the fog Sarray backstage vs Sarray in the ring! they’re doing the magical girl gimmick that people thought they were. the “transformation” is done by showing a video of Sarray in her school uniform walking into fog machine by the tunnel and then cutting to her coming out of the fog https://t.co/84fej53wEE

Sarray returned to NXT earlier this year and has been portraying one of the best characters on the brand for several months. The Japanese star uses her grandmother's necklace to change character on her way to the ring and wrestle as a completely different person.

Much like Damian Priest and Alexa Bliss, Sarray has two personalities and has shown that she is a completely different person backstage. If Edge is able to help Sarray to control her grandmother's relic and unleash it when it's needed the most, she would be a fantastic addition to his stable.

#2. Current United States Champion Finn Balor

Whilst it's somewhat unlikely that Finn Balor and Damian Priest would be part of the same stable, this could add some entertainment to the new faction if Edge is able to neutralize both men.

Balor has one of the best alter-egos in WWE but has been unable to bring the Demon to life for several months. Balor is the current United States Champion and isn't even on the WrestleMania card this weekend.

The star needs to bring back the Demon, and being added to a faction alongside Edge could allow The Rated-R Superstar to help Balor transform into his alter-ego once again and go on to dominate the company.

#1. Former Women's Champion Alexa Bliss

Alexa Bliss hasn't appeared on WWE TV in more than a month following her return at Elimination Chamber and the former Women's Champion still bares the effects of her alliance with The Fiend.

Following Bray Wyatt's WWE release and the destruction of Lilly, Bliss is all alone in WWE and has no storyline to step back into on WWE TV. It would be interesting to see if a group of misfits and stars who are trying to harness their alter-egos would be a place for Bliss to return and dominate the Women's Division once again.

Alexa Bliss is one of the company's most popular female wrestlers so she deserves a worthy story to return to.

