5 WWE Superstars who can join The Hurt Business after Cedric Alexander

The Hurt Business is going from strength to strength on Monday Night RAW. After weeks and weeks of attempts from MVP to recruit Cedric Alexander, he finally turned heel and joined The Hurt Business this week on RAW. This new direction would certainly help the extremely talented young Superstar who could "learn and earn" with the faction.

If your career needs a boost join the Hurt Business #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/eK1KXjar4O — Alastair McKenzie🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@mckenzieas93V2) September 8, 2020

It has been over a month since MVP, Bobby Lashley, and Shelton Benjamin joined hands to form The Hurt Business. In a very short time, they have become a dominant faction, destroying the competition on RAW as well as RAW Underground.

With the latest edition of the former Cruiserweight Champion Cedric Alexander, The Hurt Business is now stronger than ever before. MVP has been trying to recruit several Superstars to his faction and he will likely continue to do so. With that in mind, let's take a look at five Superstars who could join The Hurt Business after Cedric Alexander. Be sure to comment down and let us know your picks.

#5 Apollo Crews joins The Hurt Business

At first, the idea of Apollo Crews joining The Hurt Business, the faction that he has been feuding with for so long, seems absurd. But the same was the case with Cedric Alexander as well until last week.

Apollo Crews had a decent run as the United States Champion, but now that he has lost it, it might not be long before he gets lost in the mid-card shuffle. Instead, him joining hands with The Hurt Business could lead to some exciting new opportunities for him. Once his feud with Bobby Lashley is done, MVP might finally be able to convince him to do business with him.

The Hurt Business has the potential to be one of the best factions in modern WWE and with someone like MVP as their voice, it can rule the roster of WWE.