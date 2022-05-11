5 WWE Superstars who could join Rhea Ripley in The Judgment Day

WrestleMania Backlash saw The Judgment Day recruit another new member with "The Nightmare" Rhea Ripley announcing that she was now part of the group.

This week on RAW, the former Women's Champion was able to give some relatable reasons for her change of attitude after being approached by Edge in recent weeks.

Ripley is the second star to be recruited by Edge behind Damian Priest, who was on hand to help him overcome AJ Styles at WrestleMania. There are now rumors the company could be set to add to the stable and there already appears to be a trend for the newcomer to adhere to.

Here are just five WWE Superstars who could fit the mold and become the fourth member of The Judgment Day.

#5. Former WWE Superstar Gangrel

Whilst it's a long shot, there are already several members of the WWE Universe who have noted how similar Edge's new stable is to The Brood. The vampire-themed group consisted of Edge, Gangrel, and Christian early in their careers. But while Captain Charisma and The Rated R Superstar went on to become followers viewhousehold names, Gangrel was released.

Edge's Brood-themed entrance at last year's SummerSlam event led to Gangrel's AEW debut being scrapped, which means that WWE owes him at least a cameo appearance. It would be quite the long-term story if Gangrel was able to make his return and reunite with Edge after all these years.

#4. Simone Johnson could be the second female added to the team

Simone Johnson has been working hard at the Performance Center for the past few years and is yet to be called up to any of WWE's main brands. The daughter of WWE legend The Rock is expected to set the company alight in the coming years and seems to have taken an interest in the forming of The Judgment Day.

The WWE newcomer tweeted out after Rhea Ripley was unveiled as the newest member of the team at WrestleMania Backlash. Johnson noted that Ripley was living her dream after joining the group, which could be a hint that the fourth-generation star could be looking to push herself into a similar position. It's unclear where Johnson is currently with her WWE training but it would be interesting for her to finally make an appearance on-screen.

#3. T-Bar doesn't have anything to do on RAW currently

T-Bar has been overlooked for much of his career. It's been more than a year since RETRIBUTION went their separate ways and he has yet to be given anything of substance to work on.

While Mace has been pushed under the wing of LA Knight on SmackDown, T-Bar continues to be overlooked. Occasionally called up for squash matches, he continues to be featured on Main Event. This could be a turning point in his career if he can align himself with The Judgment Day and finally vent the frustration that he is feeling.

The group already has an aura and it appears to be one that T-Bar would currently fit into quite nicely.

#2. Sonya Deville would be the perfect person to be added to the group

Sonya Deville returned to being an active competitor on RAW this week after being relieved of her duties as a WWE official. Deville was then quickly defeated by Alexa Bliss in her return match.

Deville and Ripley have never really had any issues, and outside of the company, they are known to be close friends. Their attire is somewhat similar and they could be seen as a formidable tag team if given the chance. Deville would definitely be a perfect addition to the group, in the hopes of exacting some revenge on upper management for their recent treatment.

#1. Ciampa could be the final member of The Judgment Day

The most obvious addition to the group would be Ciampa as there are rumors he could be the fourth member added to the group. It was believed that Ciampa would be making his debut as part of the stable at WrestleMania Backlash, but instead it was Rhea Ripley.

Ciampa is currently embroiled in a feud with Mustafa Ali, and it could be revealed that Edge is the mastermind behind his recent attacks on the former RETRIBUTION leader. Ciampa was only recently promoted to the main roster and being taken under Edge's wing could do wonders for his career.

