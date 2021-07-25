5 WWE Superstars who could and should join Roman Reigns' Bloodline

Roman Reigns has dominated the SmackDown brand since his return to WWE in the summer of 2020.

The current Universal Champion has been able to acquire the services of his cousins The Usos in recent months and the duo have recently become Tag Team Champions. At present The Bloodline is dripping in gold, but when The Usos are busy defending their Championships, who is going to be watching The Tribal Chief's back when he needs reinforcements?

There are several current WWE Superstars and many others who could be called upon to help Roman Reigns in his future quests. With both John Cena and Finn Balor looking to dethrone the current Champion, now would be the best time for Reigns to start thinking about expanding his numbers.

Which WWE Superstars would be a perfect fit for The Bloodline?

#5. Current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Tamina

It's well-known at this point that Tamina is part of the same family as Roman Reigns and The Usos and has been helping with some of the Bloodline stories from the backstage area. The star's Hall of Fame father Jimmy "The Superfly" Snuka married into the Anoa'i family with Tamina's mother Sharon.

Tamina is busy at present since she is one half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Natalya, but if Tamina was to lose her Championships in the coming months, then being added to The Bloodline could be a realistic option for her.

Tamina is a veteran in WWE and someone who is seen as a powerhouse in the Women's Division. If The Bloodline was looking to expand and begin to dominate in other divisions, then Tamina could be one of the women that they would call upon.

That being said, she may take some convincing since Tamina didn't seem thrilled with The Head of the Table and his actions towards Jey Uso at the tail end of last year.

Tamina made her debut alongside The Usos all the way back in 2010 and over the past decade, their careers have run side by side so if any other person was going to join The Bloodline then Tamina should at least be offered the opportunity.

