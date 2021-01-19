5 WWE Superstars who could join Roman Reigns and Jey Uso in The Bloodline 

Roman Reigns has created quite the character on WWE SmackDown since his return back at SummerSlam and at present, he looks as though he is controlling his own narrative.

Reigns tricked Adam Pearce into a match at the Royal Rumble but was then double-crossed himself by the WWE official this past week when it was revealed that his actual opponent would be Kevin Owens.

This shows that Reigns isn't in a place where he needs to be on SmackDown just yet, but the Universal Champion has only been back in the company for less than five months.

There are several WWE stars that Reigns could recruit in the future that could help him to become one of the biggest stars in the company and ensure that there isn't another star out there who can take his Championship.

Here are just five men that Reigns could recruit to join Jey Uso and Paul Heyman in The Bloodline.

#5. Jimmy Uso could join Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown when he returns

Jimmy Uso's injury may have come at the worst time for his career following last year's WrestleMania, but it appears to have been the best thing that has happened for his brother.

Main event Jey Uso has been born from the ashes and is now one of the best-known stars on the blue brand after several months of working alongside Roman Reigns.

Advertisement

Jimmy Uso has already had several run-ins with The Head of the Table whilst still out injured, but it's now January and Uso should be cleared to make his WWE return soon. But will he be joining his brother?

Roman Reigns made a convincing argument regarding being kicked out of the family when he was feuding with Jey and it's unlikely that WWE would want to go through the entire process again to get Jimmy on board. Jey will likely convince his brother to turn heel upon his return and the two men will become the henchmen for Reigns when needed.

This could also lead to more WWE Championship opportunities for The Usos since Roman Reigns has a lot of power on SmackDown and can make matches happen if he believes that Jey and Jimmy have worked hard for them.

Jey Uso has also stated that he will be part of the upcoming Royal Rumble match, so it will be interesting to see if his brother is part of the match as well.