5 WWE Superstars who could join Seth Rollins' faction

Seth Rollins could have more followers come his way.

Ever since turning heel at the end of 2019, Seth Rollins has been on a roll. He adopted a brand new gimmick, becoming the 'Monday Night Messiah'. Rollins immediately allied with the Authors of Pain, while Buddy Murphy joined him after interfering in a 6-man tag team match on a January episode of RAW.

The faction was going strong, with Rollins and Murphy even winning the RAW Tag Team Championship. However, around the "extra bumpy" road to WrestleMania 36, the 'Messiah' lost his disciples and faced Kevin Owens at The Show of Shows with no back-up.

But things have changed again. Murphy reunited with Rollins a couple of weeks ago, taking a bullet in the form of a Claymore Kick for him as well. And this week on RAW, Austin Theory shifted stables and joined forces Seth Rollins and Murphy, less than an hour after getting kicked out of Zelina Vega's group.

So with the Messiah's disciples growing in numbers, here are five WWE Superstars who could join Murphy and Theory in Seth Rollins' faction.

#5 Akam

Seth Rollins began his journey as a heel by aligning himself with the Authors of Pain, with Akam and Rezar doing some of his dirty work for him. However, when Rezar suffered a bicep injury, both of them were sidelined from WWE TV.

It's a shame, as AOP was really starting to gain some steam on Monday Night RAW. It was not necessary for WWE to pull Akam from TV along with his Albanian partner, even if they are a unit. He could have ended up as the sole muscle of Seth Rollins' faction, acting as a proper bodyguard.

WWE could still add Akam back into the mix, as they did with Murphy after the Monday Night Messiah's faction seemingly dissolved ahead of WrestleMania. It would be a great role for him, helping him grow as a performer in a productive way instead of not using him while Rezar is out as well.

The most entertaining product comes from when every available Superstar has a defined role on their brand. And that is something which Akam currently lacks.