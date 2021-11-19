5 WWE Superstars who could have joined The Shield 

The Shield made their WWE debut nine years ago today at Survivor Series 2012. Dean Ambrose, Seth Rollins, and Roman Reigns were all able to make quite the statement on their first night in WWE and later went on to dominate the company both as a team and as singles stars.

Over the years, there have been several honorary members of The Shield, including Kurt Angle and even Triple H, but there are many others who could have potentially joined the group.

Both Ambrose and Rollins have noted recently that The Shield was never recruiting more members. This was as part of a recent Instagram post, but that doesn't mean that there weren't potentially a number of superstars who could have enhanced The Shield's powerful and awesome presence.

The following list looks at five current and former WWE Superstars who could have fit in with The Shield when the team was in their prime.

#5. Former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre could have joined The Shield

Let's be honest, when it comes to three-man teams Drew McIntyre knows his stuff. As part of 3MB, he was seen as a jobber in WWE, and at that time in his career, he had several run-ins with The Shield since his team was one of the only groups that could go head to head with Reigns, Rollins and Ambrose.

3MB wasn't seen as competition for The Shield at the time, but in the years that have followed two of the stars have gone on to become world champions.

McIntyre was released in 2014. Upon his return, he became a main eventer and is now seen as being on the same level as Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins.

It is interesting to imagine just how different the Scottish superstar's career would have been had he stayed with WWE and been part of The Hounds of Justice.

Could McIntyre have grown and sharpened his talent with the team? He had the right attitude and build for a career in The Shield and whilst Ambrose has noted that they were never recruiting, McIntyre's inclusion could have made the group even more unstoppable.

Edited by Genci Papraniku