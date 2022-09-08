5 more WWE Superstars who could be 'kidnapped' by Dexter Lumis - Abducting his own lover, breaking the Internet

The Dexter Lumis storyline on Monday Night RAW is starting to feel like a suspense thriller. We have no idea where his storyline with The Miz is going, but fans are excited to see the payoff.

Lumis has been presented as a serial stalker with a no-hoots-given attitude. No one is safe from his actions, and it's only a matter of time before he sets his sights on someone else. The former NXT star is the most unpredictable presence on the roster, and everyone will do well to watch their backs.

On that note, we look at five WWE Superstars who could be 'kidnapped' by Dexter Lumis.

#5 On our list of WWE Superstars who could be 'kidnapped' by Dexter Lumis: AJ Styles

WWE could very easily run this back

We will start off with a relatively safe option. Before he set his sights on The Miz, AJ Styles was Dexter Lumis' target. He followed him throughout and was a constant presence in his matches. While he didn't kidnap him per se, who's to say he can't do it?

Lumis would make a huge statement if he kidnaps someone with the reputation and credibility of Styles. It would also be a great first feud for The Tortured Artist on the main roster, and a great face versus heel matchup.

#4 Indi Hartwell

Even if Hartwell is getting kidnapped here, she would be smiling

Indi Hartwell is the love of Dexter Lumis' life, but their relationship is about as unpredictable as WWE 2K's online servers. He doesn't say a word to her and does as he wishes, and she obliges without question.

Lumis kidnapping Hartwell away from NXT would be an interesting storyline that could serve as the latter's promotion to the main roster. The Australian has been ready to make the jump to the main roster for a while now. Her beau kidnapping her to RAW would be some great storytelling, and could make InDex a thing on the main roster as well.

#3 Austin Theory

Dexter Lumis and Austin Theory have history together thanks to their time as stablemates in NXT. Even though they were members of The Way for a very brief period of time, it is more than enough for WWE to make a storyline out of it, not least because he has abducted Mr. A-Towndown before.

Said storyline can start with Lumis kidnapping Theory for the second time. It doesn't even have to make sense because everyone loves to see the latter suffer. If the man of few words takes his loudmouth counterpart away and steals his Money in the Bank contract as well, it would make for a compelling story for television.

#2 Johnny Gargano

Speaking of The Way, Johnny Gargano was the co-leader of the stable. He had a good relationship with Dexter Lumis and was in his corner during his wedding to Indi Hartwell. The former's return to WWE has everyone thrilled beyond belief, and it is time for the company to invest in it with a gripping storyline.

Lumis kidnapping his former boss would be a great bit of booking and one that can get the dice rolling straightaway. With Hartwell still on the NXT roster and very much accepting of what her beau says, she will only help him attack Gargano. WWE could use this angle to bring Candice LeRae back and have a blockbuster mixed tag team match between the two couples.

#1 Logan Paul

Paul is someone who fans would love to see kidnapped

We are already giggling at the thought of Dexter Lumis kidnapping Logan Paul on RAW. WWE loves to capitalize on mainstream popularity, and the headline of the YouTuber getting abducted by a creepy stalker would create a heady buzz.

Paul hasn't been seen on the main roster for a while, which is why it makes extra sense to book something significant like a kidnapping. Fans would cheer the abduction without a doubt given the tremendous heel heat he has outside of WWE.

Lumis versus Paul would also be a fun matchup. The scene where the former NXT star tears up the precious Charizard card would be comedy gold.

Who should Dexter Lumis kidnap next? Give your thoughts in the comments section below.

