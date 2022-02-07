5 WWE Superstars who had their last match at WrestleMania

WrestleMania is known to be one of the biggest events in WWE held annually. It is also known as The Super Bowl of Sports Entertainment. Over the years, fans have witnessed the rise of new stars and also some heartfelt moments at WrestleMania.

Every superstar dreams of retiring from pro wrestling at The Grandest Stage Of Them All. For some superstars, this dream came true as their farewell from WWE took place at the Showcase of the Immortals.

Rarely do some superstars come out of retirement for one-off matches despite being retired from WWE at WrestleMania. Shawn Michaels, who initially retired from in-ring action at WrestleMania 26 against the Undertaker, came out of retirement in 2018 for one match.

Here's a list of superstars who were fortunate enough to retire from the company at the Showcase of Immortals.

#5. In our list of ranking WWE Superstars who had their last match at WrestleMania - The Undertaker

Deadman had a phenomenal career in WWE which spanned nearly 30 years. Throughout his tenure, the Undertaker has been WWE's mega star. His legendary career came to an end after his match against AJ Styles at WrestleMania 36.

The match was stipulated as a 'Boneyard match' where Styles and Deadman battled in an eerie environment that would suit the Undertaker's gimmick and therefore it was a perfect retirement match for him.

In June, the company released a documentary called 'The Last Ride' where he announced his retirement from pro-wrestling. The Undertaker returned for his farewell appearance in the 2020 Survivor Series.

