5 WWE Superstars that could leave if the company is sold to the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund

WWE was rocked by rumors of an impending sale of the company in the wake of Vince McMahon's return to the board as Executive Chairman. Huge conglomerates such as NBC, Disney, and Liberty Media emerged as potential buyers before the Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund jumped to the top of the rumor mill. This raised some concerns about certain talent potentially leaving the company should the deal go through.

The Saudi government's contentious human rights record has been an issue for some superstars throughout the company's five-year collaboration with the nation. These performers have missed multiple Saudi-based events and have been vocally critical of the government's controversial history. Should the company be sold to the state-owned investment fund, these stars could be out the door in short order.

Here are five WWE Superstars who could leave the company in the event of a Saudi Arabia Public Investment Fund takeover

#5, #4 & #3: Tegan Nox, Sonya Deville and Shayna Baszler

Baszler and Deville's personal lives may come under scrutiny from the potential new owners

Tegan Nox, Shayna Baszler, and Sonya Deville are three of WWE's top openly LGBTQ+ stars. These Superstars openly celebrate their sexual orientation, which is contrary to The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia's customs.

If the promotion were to be sold to the state-run Investment fund, there would most likely be a conflict of belief between the talent and the owners. Although Deville has performed on Saudi shows before, it's unlikely that she, Baszler, Nox, and more stars of a similar orientation would be comfortable working permanently for owners who don't support LGBTQ+ rights.

#2: Sami Zayn is a well-known critic of the Saudi regime

By most accounts, Sami Zayn is the most likely star to leave the company if the sale goes through. Zayn has never competed in WWE's Saudi shows because of his Syrian heritage. The government of Saudi Arabia has been involved in a long-running civil war in Syria. Zayn, who is of Syrian descent, has publicly expressed support for the Syrian people in the past.

The government of Saudi Arabia likely considers him to be a controversial figure who is not aligned with their ideals and interests. The two parties are unlikely to coexist in the event of a Saudi takeover of WWE, especially one where the state takes the company private and exercises total control of its operations.

#1: Kevin Owens is unlikely to stay in WWE if Sami Zayn leaves

Regular Goated Ws @GoatedWsHG I just realised Sami and KO would be leaving if WWE sold to Saudi... 🤦‍♂️ I just realised Sami and KO would be leaving if WWE sold to Saudi... 🤦‍♂️

For the majority of their careers, Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens have been inseparable. Where the Honorary Uce goes, the Prizefighter usually follows, and vice versa. This is why many fans believe that Owens would follow Zayn out the door in the event of a Saudi takeover.

A potential Zayn exit in this scenario wouldn't just be a change of workplaces, but a matter of principle and morals. The two currently feuding stars have had each other's backs for almost 20 years, and in all likeliness would stick together in this scenario.

Considering how many memories the duo has given WWE fans over almost a decade, and how many personal dreams they have fulfilled with the company, let's hope it never comes to that!

Will WWE be sold to Saudi Arabian investors? Our experts investigate here.

Poll : Do you think a Saudi takeover would be good for WWE? Yes! More money invested into the product! No! They would interfere with the creative direction of the company 0 votes