5 WWE Superstars who could lose their push in 2021 and 5 who won't

2021 is going to be an interesting year in WWE. 2020 was perhaps the most unique year in WWE history, and it also had the most consistent pay-per-view quality since 2016.

There are quite a few WWE Superstars who will start getting a big push in 2021, but this list focuses on those who are already getting pushed. In 2021, the following WWE Superstars will either lose their push or will sustain it:

#5. Bray Wyatt - WWE could halt The Fiend's push

Will WWE get bored of The Fiend?

There have been few WWE stars who have been pushed as inconsistently as Bray Wyatt. On paper, he has three World Championship reigns. Unfortunately, none of them held any actual weight in the long-run.

The argument could be made that The Fiend is a character that's so strong that WWE has no requirement to put a title on him to make him stay relevant. That could be true, but he has been regularly featured in World Championship feuds for the last year.

The conclusion of Bray Wyatt's year in WWE saw him lose to Randy Orton in a Firefly Inferno match after getting burned down - a shocking finish to the pay-per-view and the match.

When looking back at Bray Wyatt's 2020, it wasn't all bad. He successfully defended the Universal Championship at Royal Rumble but went on to lose it soon after to Goldberg - with the latter pinning him clean. That was the first major hiccup in his year, but he faced John Cena in an enjoyable cinematic match at WrestleMania 36 and 'defeated' him.

It wouldn't be surprising to see WWE stop pushing Bray Wyatt once again. After Alexa Bliss aligned with him, she became the best part about his character and segments. Hopefully, he continues to stay relevant, though WWE could simply get bored of The Fiend.