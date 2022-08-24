3 WWE Superstars who have lost momentum under Triple H

WWE has been riding a massive wave of momentum since Vince McMahon announced his retirement from the company on July 22, 2022. Since Triple H took over creative duties from the former chairman, The Game has implemented a steady stream of changes highlighted by the returns of former NXT talent such as Iyo Sky and Karrion Kross.

He has also taken it upon himself to re-establish the importance of mid-card titles and some underutilized talent, considering how prominently current champions Bobby Lashley and Gunther have been featured on the promotion's programming.

However, within this wave of optimism, a few talents who were on track for success at different levels have seemingly lost their momentum. These stars considered the chairman's favorites, don't seem to fit into the new regime's vision. It remains to be seen if they will regain or even exceed their momentum under Triple H.

Here are three WWE Superstars who appear to have lost momentum in the company's new era.

#3: Omos has barely featured in the new era of WWE

The Wrestle Debate @wrestle_debate Omos is still on the road with #WWE but finds himself in a similar situation to some others as he is waiting to find out the new leadership team's plans for him. Several have had meetings with HHH about upcoming plans but if Omos is one of them is unknown. [Source: Fightful] Omos is still on the road with #WWE but finds himself in a similar situation to some others as he is waiting to find out the new leadership team's plans for him. Several have had meetings with HHH about upcoming plans but if Omos is one of them is unknown. [Source: Fightful]

WWE's resident Colossus Omos was amidst a momentum rebuild when the new era dawned. The seven-foot superstar followed up an evenly-split heavyweight feud against top babyface Bobby Lashley with a solid performance in the Money In The Bank Ladder Match.

With MVP by his side, The Nigerian Giant seemed destined for a meteoric rise up the ladder. However, the sudden change in WWE's regime has apparently left Omos in creative limbo.

The Colossus has barely featured in the new era, sparking fears over his future in the company. It's difficult to see where The Nigerian Giant's in-ring style and persona fit into the landscape that is beginning to take shape. Hence, the WWE Universe will have to wait and see what's in store for him.

#2: Ezekiel

When shall we hear Zeke speak again?

Ezekiel was one of those WWE gimmicks that sounded ridiculous when it debuted but found a way to get fans invested over time. The sheer comedic genius of Kevin Owens and Elias's younger brother got the audience to root for the character. However, Vince McMahon's retirement came at a crucial moment when the long-term future of the gimmick was about to be revealed.

Under Triple H, Ezekiel has been used as fodder for re-establishing Kevin Owens' "Prizefighter" moniker. While the segment with Zeke's "family" visiting him in the hospital went over very well with the audience, the character feels lost at the moment.

With the influx of former NXT talent returning to the company in the new era, it will be interesting to see where Ezekiel fits. Elias was one of the few talents to thrive more on the main roster than the former black-and-gold-brand, so there are more than a few concerns about his position on the roster.

#1: Lacey Evans

Female Locker Room @femalelroom The latest on Lacey Evans, per Fightful, is that there are no immediate creative plans for her & she wasn’t discussed to be in the gauntlet match.



Lacey was said to have been a personal favorite of Vince McMahon and he would work directly with her. The latest on Lacey Evans, per Fightful, is that there are no immediate creative plans for her & she wasn’t discussed to be in the gauntlet match.Lacey was said to have been a personal favorite of Vince McMahon and he would work directly with her. https://t.co/xZiCsacFZC

Lacey Evans was said to be one of Vince McMahon's personal favorite superstars. The Sassy Southern Belle had a tumultuous time with her reintroduction to WWE programming under a new gimmick. Her "marine veteran" persona flip-flopped from "sympathetic national hero" to "obnoxious condescending villain" as she tried to find her footing in the promotion.

Evans was regularly featured under McMahon's direction, even having a memorable Money In The Bank ladder match showing. However, she has not featured on SmackDown at all in the new era.

With the new creative team reportedly having no immediate plans for her, the future looks quite uncertain for Evans.

Did you know Paul Heyman got into a real-life backstage fight? More details here.

LIVE POLL Q. Will Omos succeed in Triple H's WWE? Yes No 8 votes so far

Edited by Pratik Singh