5 WWE Superstars who may only get pushed after 5 years

In WWE, every superstar has their role. Whether it's as a main eventer, a midcarder, or an enhancement talent. For a select few WWE Superstars each generation, it doesn't take long to reach the top.

There have been superstars such as Ric Flair, Brock Lesnar, and Finn Balor who took a matter of months (or one, in Balor's case) to become a World Champion in WWE. However, each case was specific, and generational superstars like Kurt Angle are rare.

For several other superstars, getting a solid and consistent push takes years. We've seen two recent cases of Apollo Crews and Cesaro, both of whom took four to five years to get their big breakout push.

In Cesaro's case, he was always a consistently featured performer, but he never reached the level that fans had hoped. It was only in 2021 when he began to get a serious main event push.

Apollo Crews' case was a bit different. He had a brief run on NXT and was fast-tracked to the WWE main roster in 2016, where he spent four years being labeled as a superstar with "all the tools" before finally getting a big push.

Here are five current superstars who may take at least five years to receive a big push:

#5. Ricochet - A long way to the top of WWE?

Ricochet hasn't done much in WWE lately. While his main roster career in 2019 started off great, it quickly cooled down once he was squashed by Brock Lesnar on the road to WrestleMania 36.

He's only 32 years old, and given that he hasn't had to go through the grueling WWE Live Event touring schedule for over a year, it's likely added more miles to his career.

32 is considered young for men in WWE, and the company will be in no rush to push him. It's going to take a lot of character development, but that can gradually progress over the next five years.

The important thing for a superstar like Ricochet is to have an organic build over a forced one. He has the in-ring ability, but there's a lot of polishing that needs to be done. In five years, Ricochet could finally become World Champion.

