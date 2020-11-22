5 WWE Superstars who may hold their titles until Royal Rumble 2021

Royal Rumble is one of the biggest events in the WWE calendar. The 34th annual Royal Rumble is set to take place on January 24th, 2021, and the venue for the event is still unknown at this time.

Fans look forward to the Royal Rumble months before the event takes place, and speculation over potential winners and title challengers starts early, with fans already discussing what could go down in late January.

Title feuds often stem directly from Royal Rumble winners choosing their challengers, but sometimes, a Royal Rumble win is a great way to revisit a former feud.

The current set of championship holders in WWE are a strong bunch and have been involved in rivalries that had fans hooked. Here are five current champions who may hold their titles until the 2021 Royal Rumble.

#5 WWE SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Street Profits

Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins, The Street Profits, have been a big part of the WWE tag team division for some time now. The pair officially moved to RAW in late 2019, after appearing in backstage segments since the summer of that year.

Pretty much straight away, the pair were involved in the title scene, unsuccessfully challenging Rollins and Murphy for the titles at Super ShowDown, but won them soon after on RAW. Ever since, The Street Profits managed to fend off the likes of Angel Garza and Austin Theory, and The Viking Raiders.

Advertisement

The Street Profits were drafted to SmackDown in October and swapped the WWE RAW Tag Team Championships with The New Day for the SmackDown Tag Titles.

Since their move to SmackDown, a clear rival on the Blue Brand has yet to be established for The Street Profits. It is hard to imagine a legitimate challenger to their titles at this time, especially as so many tag teams have broken up recently on both SmackDown and RAW.