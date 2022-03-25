5 WWE Superstars you may not know divorced recently

The unpredictability of the WWE world has thrown together some of the most unlikely couples over the past few years. While some on-screen relationships have led to real-life romances, others have flourished on their own, even making the trip down the aisle.

Several current and former WWE Superstars have been married and divorced a number of times throughout their careers.

The following list looks at just five couples who have recently announced the breakdown of their relationship, and that it has ultimately ended in divorce.

#5. NXT Superstar Gigi Dolin and AEW wrestler Darby Allin

Gigi Dolin was known as Priscilla Kelly before she was signed by WWE in 2021. Before that, she made several appearances for AEW alongside her real-life husband Darby Allin.

The couple dated for four months before tying the knot in November 2018. After several years of wrestling together and working for different promotions all over the world, the couple posted a statement saying that they had decided to divorce in August 2020.

Since their divorce, the two stars have reportedly remained friends but are now wrestling for separate promotions. Dolin is one-third of Toxic Attraction in NXT 2.0 while Allin is one of AEW's biggest stars.

#4. Former WWE Superstar Charlie Haas and Jackie Gayda

Vincent @foxxyfied Just discovered the news 1 year later but Charlie Haas & Jackie Gayda are divorced.... damn, always loved them together with Rico as a team in wwe. Just discovered the news 1 year later but Charlie Haas & Jackie Gayda are divorced.... damn, always loved them together with Rico as a team in wwe. https://t.co/zlcorkQcQF

Charlie Haas recently returned to the wrestling scene. As part of an interview with Chris Van Vliet, the former WWE Superstar revealed that he and his wife Jackie have divorced. He explained how he felt when Miss Jackie's new boyfriend was apparently moving in with them.

“It was when I was going through all the divorce papers back and forth. I remember what the exact day was, I signed the papers and my son says ‘Hey dad, there is someone in the kitchen eating my cereal.’ I’m like ‘What?’ And then he says ‘Yeah he is living here, get used to it.’ I’m thinking what is going on? I had no idea there was someone like that and boom he is living there, the kids had never met him. That was when I was like 'You know what, it is time to move on.'" (H/T WrestlingInc)

Haas and Gayda worked together on WWE TV and this led to the couple embarking on a relationship and later marrying in 2005. The couple were released from the company following their honeymoon and have since welcomed four children together.

The couple were part of numerous ventures together during their marriage, including opening a "Custom Muscle Nutrition and Smoothie Shop" in Texas back in 2008.

#3. WWE legend Ric Flair and Wendy Barlow

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better! After Taking Some Time Apart, Wendy And I Have Decided To Go Our Separate Ways. Please Respect Our Privacy & Our Families During This Time! I Will Love & Cherish All Of Our Memories Together Forever, And I Will Forever Be Thankful For All She Has Done To Make My Life Better!

Ric Flair has been married and divorced four times as he continues to live up to his persona both inside and outside of the ring. The former 16-time World Champion married long-time friend Wendy Barlow back in 2018 in what was reportedly just a ceremony, since Flair later revealed that he and Barlow were never legally married.

In January, the 73-year-old confirmed that he and his fifth wife had opted to split before later confirming that this was a separation more than a divorce since they were never married.

It's clear that Flair and Barlow wife have remained close friends since the split, but she was under a lot of pressure. Flair noted that she was dealing with a lot of the business side of his life as well, which caused their relationship a number of issues.

#2. Former WWE Superstar Tay Conti and her husband Jorge

Current AEW Superstar Tay Conti has been in a relationship with Sammy Guevara for several months now. The couple have made no effort to hide their new romance. Before moving to AEW, Tay was married to Jorge Conti, the couple tying the knot back in 2016 following her WWE debut. But the star has since confirmed that the couple have separated.

Conti and Jorge were married for around five years before the star announced that they had split. Conti has become one of AEW's fastest-rising female stars and has welcomed the negativity that has come from her relationship with Guevara.

#1. WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan and Jennifer McDaniel

Hulk Hogan @HulkHogan Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life Yo Maniacs just for the record,the Facebook and Instagram posts are of me and my girlfriend Sky,I am officially divorced, sorry I thought everyone already knew,love my Maniacs4Life

Hulk Hogan and his wife Linda opted to divorce back in 2007 after almost 25 years of marriage. This came after Linda found out about Hogan's affair. The couple shares two children, Brooke and Nick. Hogan went on to retain just 30% of his assets following his divorce.

Hogan went on to start a relationship with Jennifer McDaniel in 2008 which led to the couple marrying in 2010. After more than a decade together, the former superstar took to Twitter earlier this year to confirm that he had divorced his second wife and had since found a new girlfriend.

It was reported that Hogan and Jennifer divorced in 2021.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Vishal Kataria