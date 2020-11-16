5 WWE Superstars who might come back after the fans return

2020 has been a year of uncertainty for WWE. The company has released multiple Superstars over the year, and the product overall has looked very different due to restrictions put in place because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Throughout 2020, fans have seen events take place in an empty WWE Performance Center, and shows and pay-per-views have recently gone down in the innovative virtual fan experience, WWE ThunderDome.

Currently, multiple big-name WWE stars are absent from television, for a variety of reasons. Their absence is very much felt at the moment on WWE programming, and for most, it is still uncertain when they will return.

#5 Former WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Naomi

Naomi has been contracted with WWE since 2009 when she became a part of Florida Championship Wrestling. The former developmental territory ran until 2012 when it was rebranded as NXT.

Over the past 11 years, Naomi has had quite a varied WWE career. She first rose to prominence with Cameron as The Funkadactyls on RAW. The divas acted as valets for Brodus Clay before they broke away and worked as a tag team, often feuding with The Bella Twins.

Naomi is also a long-running cast member of Total Divas, alongside Natalya and Carmella. In 2015, the performer became a huge part of WWE's Women's Revolution as a part of Team B.A.D with Tamina and Sasha Banks. She later became SmackDown Women's Champion in 2017 and has participated in all three women's Royal Rumble matches.

More recently, Naomi has been involved in various, short-lived storylines. There has been some online backlash against Naomi's recent standing with WWE as fans created the hashtag, #NaomiDeservesBetter, on Twitter.

Naomi was last seen on WWE SmackDown in September. During the recent WWE draft, the Superstar joined RAW, but she is currently on a break following surgery.

It is currently unclear when Naomi will return, but her move to the red brand has caught the attention of MVP of The Hurt Business. There could be a possibility of a push for Naomi when she returns, and WWE may just wait for fans to return to shows before it starts.