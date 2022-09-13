5 former WWE Superstars you may not know had mildly successful acting careers

Many WWE Superstars have made the transition to acting. Obviously, two of the most prominent stars in Hollywood today are The Rock and John Cena, who have been dominating the silver screen in recent years.

Of course, these aren't the only two names that have journeyed from McMahonland to Tinsel Town. Many stars over the years have done the same. From Roddy Piper in They Live to Hulk Hogan in Santa with Muscles, wrestlers have always wanted to test out their acting chops.

Not everyone busts the box office when it comes to lights, cameras, and action. Many stars have appeared in films without being at the top of the marquee. Not that they didn't find at least some piece of success.

Here are five WWE Superstars who have had mildly successful careers in movies and television.

#5 - Diamond Dallas Page

Diamond Dallas Page's acting career should probably be described as a little bit more than 'mildly successful'

The WWE Hall of Famer appeared in and served as an adviser for the 1999 movie Ready to Rumble, starring David Arquette. The film provided for one of the most panned crossovers in wrestling history when Arquette showed up in WCW and won their World Championship.

However, the Master of The Diamond Cutter has appeared in several movies like Nice Guys and The Devil's Rejects. Page also made appearances in low-budget horror films and straight-to-video releases.

#4 - Stacy Keibler

The former WWE beauty wowed wrestling fans for five years before departing to pursue other interests. During that time, she came under a magnifying glass due to her relationship with high-profile movie star George Clooney.

As far as her time in front of the camera, Keibler was on such popular TV shows as What About Brian, George Lopez, and the top-rated CBS sitcom How I Met Your Mother, which are part of her high-profile credits. She was also a competitor on Dancing with the Stars.

Keibler has had multiple acting appearances, but in recent years has slowed down her time in front of the camera.

#3 - Nathan Jones

Although successful in nearly every over athletic endeveavor he tried, Nathan Jones just wasn't cut out for the world of professional wrestling.

Nathan Jones went from a failed WWE prospect to a Hollywood actor

A former powerlifter and MMA fighter, he looked like he could be something special when he signed with the promotion in the early 2000's. Unfortunately, Vince McMahon didn't end up getting what he was seeing.

Jones was on the WWE roster for about a year and never really learned the ropes. He was often ripped for his lack of development and was voted "The Worst Wrestler of 2003" by The Wrestling Observer.

Now a full-time actor, Jones has appeared in small roles in films such as Mad Max: Fury Road and Hobbs & Shaw. He is still active today.

#2 - Three-time WWE Intercontinental Champion John Morrison

John Morrison may be one of the best athletes that has ever graced a WWE ring, and lately he's been appearing on the silver screen as well.

Morrison appeared in the 2020 film Birds of Prey and took on some other small roles. He co-wrote Boone: The Bounty Hunter in 2017, where he played the main character. The film is of the action-comedy genre and has become somewhat of a cult classic, especially among wrestling fans.

Morrison is still competing as a professional wrestler, but has expressed a desire to pursue a career in film eventually.

#1 - Triple H

The Game's crossover to Hollywood is likely more widely known than most on this list, starting with his appearance in Blade: Trinity in 1999. He would then land a starring role in The Chaperone.

Triple H took on other, smaller roles and made some television appearances. However, he never reached the success of his WWE contemporaries The Rock, John Cena and Dave Bautista. So Hollywood never came calling The Game's name.

In the end, that turned out to be a great thing. Especially in 2023.

Far from being on the red carpet, Triple H is the man making the decisions in WWE today. So far, fans are giving his work two BIG thumbs up.

