5 WWE Superstars that could miss Clash of Champions 2020

WWE is only days away from hosting their annual Clash of Champions pay per view, and there are a number of Superstars that have been left off the card. Whether this is intentional or not remains to be seen and depends on what the company's creative plans are, but it is still very jarring to watch.

With the pay-per-view set to happen this Sunday, here are five WWE Superstars that are in danger of missing out on the Clash of Champions pay per view.

As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments below and tell us what you're looking forward to at Clash of Champions:

#5 Kevin Owens

Why is Kevin Owens without an opponent for Clash of Champions?

WWE hasn't done much with Kevin Owens after his feud with Seth Rollins and that trend looks like it's going to continue heading into Clash of Champions. The company did use him on RAW Underground and to help move other feuds forward with the Kevin Owens show, but he is very much without any direction right now when it comes to long-term storylines.

What makes the problem even worse though is how big of a Superstar Kevin Owens was just a few short months ago. In fact, between his no-nonsense attitude and the way the company built him up a few months ago, it is very troubling to see Owens drop this far down the midcard.

WWE has already left Owens off of several key shows this year and it looks like Clash of Champions is next on the list. Whether the company does anything with him after that or even has a plan in place for him for the rest of the year remains to be seen. Fans will agree that he is too good a talent to go this underutilized in WWE.