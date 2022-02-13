5 WWE Superstars who are natural heels

WWE storylines are traditionally based on age-old tales of good versus evil. The good superstars (known as faces) usually get all the glory to send the crowd home happy. However, for a face to achieve the desired reaction, it is almost imperative that they come up against a good villain.

These antagonists are called heels. A heel will garner sympathy for their opponent, whether by mercilessly dominating them or sneakily undermining them.

90s WWE @90sWWE "I never hit a man when he's down... I kick him, it's easier" - Roddy Piper "I never hit a man when he's down... I kick him, it's easier" - Roddy Piper https://t.co/NvQJSAdp0J

A huge variety of heels have been portrayed over the history of the company. These range from cerebral manipulators, ultimate opportunists and trash talkers to dominant beasts. A few legends such as Roddy Piper and Jake "The Snake" Roberts played their roles to such perfection that the hatred fans felt for them often spilled into their personal lives. A few current superstars fall into the same category as these legends of the industry.

Here are five WWE Superstars who are natural heels.

#5: Randy Orton has been WWE's top villain for two decades

The majority of Randy Orton's 20-year career in the company has seen him play the villain. Whether ending legends' careers, leading a stable of privileged second generation stars or terrorizing the entire roster as the Apex predator, Orton has excelled in every role.

His heelish tactics, cocky appearance and devastating finishers make him a perfect villain. The Viper is so believable as an antagonist that most of his face runs quickly turn underwhelming. Fans just love to see the former World Champion go back to his villainous ways.

Randy Orton is one of those superstars we love to hate.

