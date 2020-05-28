Will we ever see these WWE Superstars inside the Fight Pit?

WWE saw one of the most brutal matches in its recent history this week as Matt Riddle and Timothy Thatcher decided to settle their differences in the first-ever Fight Pit match.

While the match just seemed to involve a redesigned type of cage at first, WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who participated as a special guest referee, announced that the only way to win inside the Fight Pit was through knockout or submission.

This automatically increased the intensity of the fight as Riddle managed to knock out two of Thatcher’s teeth soon after the opening bell.

From there onwards, there was no stopping the two fighters as they continued to dish out punishment to one another. This lasted until Thatcher finally locked "The Original Bro" in a rear-naked choke where riddle passed out.

With so much brutality in the Riddle Vs. Thatcher clash, we can’t help but think which other Superstars would do extremely well in an NXT Fight Pit. Many current WWE Superstars seem to be tailor-made for such matches, and the new match-type could provide the company with a chance to book some big matches in the coming years.

As the concept was born in NXT, it may well stay exclusive to the brand - much like the War Games match has done. However, there would be nothing to stop Superstars from RAW or SmackDown making the jump to NXT in order to compete in the match.

With several names coming to mind, we have picked five top WWE Superstars who would likely fare well in the Fight Pit environment.

#5 Samoa Joe

Samoa Joe thrives in extremely physical matches.

Samoa Joe has been away from the WWE RAW ring for some time now, but he has managed to continue entertaining fans by heading to the back of the announce table and doing a great job on commentary.

The former United States Champion is one of the finest wrestlers the company has today. Joe has performed well in many different types of stipulation match during his career, even though he does not come across as the most athletic Superstar at first.

Can The Samoan Submission Machine make the best of WWE tap out?

Samoa Joe is one of the hardest hitting men in the business today and is known to train in jiu-jitsu and muay thai. These qualities have seen Joe develop one of the most unique styles in WWE, topped with a lethal submission maneuver called the Coquina Clutch.

Keeping in mind the stamina, power, and tactics required to compete in the Fight Pit, Joe certainly has the ability to knock out his opponents or make them tap at will. This would make him a force inside the Fight Pit.

While Joe left NXT a long time back, it is possible that he could return to the brand that built his reputation in WWE and compete for the NXT Championship once again.