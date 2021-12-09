5 WWE Superstars that desperately need to turn face at once 

WWE has inundated pop culture with some of the greatest villains in history. Some could even compare the deviousness of Vince McMahon to Lex Luthor, Negan, or even Skeletor.

But unlike some of the greatest villains from the big and small screen, somehow, a redemption arc is always an option for WWE Superstars.

Allan @allan_cheapshot #OnThisDay in 2000: WWF RAW aired: Vince McMahon takes a Stone Cold Stunner, Rock Bottom, and Last Ride back-to-back-to-back. #OnThisDay in 2000: WWF RAW aired: Vince McMahon takes a Stone Cold Stunner, Rock Bottom, and Last Ride back-to-back-to-back. https://t.co/dSUkxVf3NV

Currently, five WWE Superstars are doing exceptional work as heels. That said, there's still the potential for them to win over fans as babyfaces. It may be wiser for them to go over to the good side at this time.

Here are five such contenders who need to turn babyface at once because their potential as heels may have run its course. If you think there are some names we've missed out on, please name them in the comments below.

#5 WWE SmackDown star Sami Zayn

Yes, Sami Zayn has played the cowardly heel for a long time now, but there is a lot of equity in him as a babyface. He was proclaiming, from every rooftop, that WWE management was out to get him, but we paid him no heed. And then, look what happened. Brock Lesnar destroyed him to a pulp just before the biggest match of his career, against Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

He deserves a fair match against Roman Reigns. To accept this match and take the Tribal Chief to the limit, he needs to be a babyface. Based on how hated Reigns is right now, the crowd would undoubtedly rally behind Zayn as the underdog.

Imagine Kevin Owens becoming the WWE Champion at Day 1 and Sami Zayn winning the Royal Rumble. How cool would it be to see a babyface Zayn vs. a heel Owens at WrestleMania 38?

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Angana Roy