5 WWE Superstars who never turned heel

The best aspect about the WWE product is that it is dynamic. Time keeps changing everything under the company's umbrella, ranging from rosters to storylines and everything in between.

One of the things that keep alternating in WWE is the face/heel alignment for superstars. As the years go by, the writers make superstars switch between being the good and the bad guy. It's something that is a staple of wrestling and keeps fans and the superstars themselves engaged and the product refreshing.

We have seen some iconic heel turns over the years that have simply changed the industry. From Hulk Hogan's shock alliance with the nWo to Roman Reigns' rise to Tribal Chief status, there is no doubt that a simple switch to the dark side can revitalize careers, change fan perceptions and even define eras.

However, there are a couple of WWE Superstars who have stayed on the side of virtue throughout their careers. The company never saw the need to turn them heel, and as such, these performers spent their entire careers as babyfaces.

On that note, here are five WWE Superstars who never got the chance to turn heel.

#5. On our list of WWE Superstars who never turned heel: Bruno Sammartino

Sammartino is synonymous with the industry he helped lay the foundations of

Bruno Sammartino is a colossus of the wrestling industry. He paved the way for those after him and was among the biggest stars of his time.

Working under Vince McMahon Sr., Sammartino became an era-defining performer. He also holds the distinction of never turning heel in his career, and was a hero to those who watched him growing up. He was also the face of the company and their top champion for a staggering 2,803 days, a record that will likely never be topped in the modern era.

The Italian Strongman returned to WWE for a thoroughly deserved Hall of Fame induction. He departed for his heavenly abode in 2018, but he left a legend and a man who never wavered from virtue, both in character and in person.

#4. Kelly Kelly

Kelly Kelly never ventured into heel territory

WWE's Ruthless Aggression Era saw quite a few wrestlers grab the spotlight. One of the most popular performers in the company's women's division at the time was Kelly Kelly. She was a complete fan-favorite and that played into her career, with WWE never turning her heel.

Kelly Kelly may have retired from wrestling at a very young age, but one of her legacy's defining moments is staying babyface throughout her career. Her connection with the WWE Universe is evident in the times she has returned since her retirement, with fans always giving her a positive reception.

#3. Ricky Steamboat

Ricky Steamboat was a performer of the people. Fans flocked to see him compete and never stopped supporting him, which resulted in him starting and ending his career as a beloved babyface.

At one point, Steamboat pitched the idea of turning heel, but Pat Patterson rejected it, thinking fighting the fan support would ruin his career. It was a great thing The Dragon heeded the advice, because he rode off into the sunset as loved as the first time fans laid eyes on him. Even a return to wrestling in 2009 and a feud with Chris Jericho saw everyone firmly in his corner.

#2. Rey Mysterio

Mysterio has never been the bad guy throughout his career

It's probably not entirely accurate to place Rey Mysterio here given he is still active and could end up turning heel at some point. However, given his immense popularity, such a move would only be as useful as a waterproof teabag.

Mysterio was a heel in WCW, but there's a reason that gimmick tanked with fans. The underdog babyface character he has portrayed over the years is what defines him, and is something he has carried with him throughout his stint with WWE. Fans love to see him overcome the odds and win, and that is something the company have cashed in on time and again.

Even though he is an active competitor, we are willing to bet that the high-flyer will end his career as a beloved babyface. Unless, of course, those backstage in Connecticut book him to turn on his son Dominik.

#1. The Ultimate Warrior

With a name like The Ultimate Warrior, there's no way you can play a heel. He was arguably the biggest babyface of his time, and was an inspiration to everyone who grew up watching him.

Warrior was a heel in 1986 during his World Class Championship Wrestling stint, but became the all-conquering babyface we know and love in WWE. Even though he left the company on bad terms, his return for his Hall of Fame induction was as special as it was emotional.

Fans showed that they hadn't lost a bit of love for him, and his tragic death soon afterwards cemented him as perhaps the greatest babyface in wrestling history.

WWE announced The Warrior Award to celebrate individuals who showed the spirit of the legend in their lives. Through tales and videos, what he gave and taught us lives on forever.

