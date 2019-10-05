5 WWE Superstars of Middle Eastern descent

A number of current WWE Superstars are of mixed descent

Over the years, WWE has transformed into a company that has been providing equal opportunities to many talented individuals, regardless of their background. This has opened up the doors for more international Superstars and those with diverse backgrounds to enter the ring and make a name for themselves.

Currently, the roster is filled with a mix of Superstars from different nationalities, and even different descents. A quick look at the WWE roster will reveal Superstars come from countries such as Canada, Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and even from the Netherlands.

Similarly, many Superstars who have signed with the company this decade are either born and bred from the Middle East or are of Middle Eastern descent. This has encouraged many youngsters from from the Middle East and South Asia to try out for a spot on the main roster in recent times.

In this article, we will look at the 5 current WWE Superstars who are of Middle Eastern descent.

#5 Noam Dar

Dar is one of the hottest future prospects in the industry!

Born in Israel, Noam Dar moved to Scotland at the age of 5 along with his family. He fell in love with wrestling at a young age and started competing at the Independent Circuit of the UK at the age of 15. This provided him with a lot of time and experience, and he went on to become one of the most wanted Superstars in the independent circuit.

After working with several promotions, including Total Nonstop Action Wrestling (TNA) and Progress Wrestling, Dar competed in the 2016 Cruiserweight Classic in WWE, thus becoming the first Israeli wrestler to perform for the company. This opened the doors for the Superstar who then continued to work with the company and become a constant.

He has not only worked in the Cruiserweight division of WWE 205 Live but has also become an interesting addition to NXT UK where he has had a good feud with Mark Andrews. He also competed with Pete Dunne for the NXT UK Championship on the inaugural episode of the NXT UK series.

Even though Dar has suffered his fair share of injuries during his time in the company, it seems like he is a huge talent that can serve the company for years to come and bring a major change in the action that takes place inside the ring.

