5 WWE Superstars who overshadowed the winner of the Royal Rumble match 

The latest edition of WWE Royal Rumble is only a handful of days away, and fans are waiting with bated breath to see the Superstars who will be getting their WrestleMania moment this year. While Randy Orton, Daniel Bryan, AJ Styles, Edge, and more have announced themselves for the Men's Royal Rumble, Charlotte Flair, Alexa Bliss, Bianca Belair, and more are confirmed for the Women's Rumble match.

Though there will be no crowd this around time due to the pandemic, the Superstars will still look to create an atmosphere of excitement through their performances. The WWE creative has been mostly successful in not projecting any clear-cut favorites for the Royal Rumble matches, which has led to high fan interest going into the PPV.

Over the years, there have been several Superstars who found their WrestleMania dream coming true after winning the Rumble match. However, in a few instances, the winners were seemingly overshadowed by other star performers in the Rumble.

That said, let's take a look at five Superstars who overshadowed the winner of the Royal Rumble match. Do share your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below.

#5 Braun Strowman (WWE Royal Rumble 2017)

Strowman was quite impressive during his stay in the 2017 Royal Rumble match

Before he had a string of star-making performances later in the year against Roman Reigns, Braun Strowman had a memorable outing at Royal Rumble 2017. Entering at number 7, The Monster Among Men ran amok on the other participants and accumulated as many as 7 eliminations during his relatively short 13-minute stay in the ring, before he was eliminated by Baron Corbin.

In a match that had Superstars like Brock Lesnar, Goldberg, and The Undertaker making appearances, it was Strowman who stood out with his dominant performance. He had displayed bursts of greatness in his matches on RAW, but it became apparent after this night that the former Wyatt Family member was sure to become a notable figure in WWE.

Can someone explain why they don't have Baron Corbin brag about eliminating Braun Strowman from the 2017 Royal Rumble?



It would really help the current feud.#WWE #SDLive #RAW — Dexter Eclaire (@DexterEclaire) December 9, 2018

While the match was eventually won by Randy Orton, fans mostly remember this bout for the appearances by multiple legends and the birth of a star like Braun Strowman. He had another dominant showing at Royal Rumble 2019, where he eliminated 6 participants. With his absence from WWE programming in recent weeks, many fans are expecting Strowman to make a surprise return at this year's Royal Rumble match, and possibly find his way into the main event of WrestleMania 37.