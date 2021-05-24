5 WWE Superstars who would be a perfect fit for Roman Reigns' faction

Roman Reigns has been the focal point of SmackDown ever since he made his unexpected return to WWE at SummerSlam last year. The Universal Champion is currently one of the best things going on in the entire industry and his run has been nothing short of dominant.

After years of portraying a cheesy babyface on WWE TV, Reigns finally turned to the dark side and introduced the world to one of the best characters in recent memory. He adopted the moniker 'The Tribal Chief,' formed an alliance with Paul Heyman, and quickly became the best heel in the business.

His new persona has been absolutely refreshing and a much-needed change for his career. Roman Reigns has also drastically improved on the mic and in the ring as well. Since his return, he's put on classic bouts against stars such as Daniel Bryan, Drew McIntyre and his cousin Jey Uso.

Roman Reign's feud with the former WWE Tag Team Champion was absolutely incredible and emotionally driven. It also boosted Jey to the top and eventually led to him joining forces with his cousin. Although Jey's twin brother, and tag team partner, Jimmy Uso is still hesitant to join the pack after recently making his comeback, he could soon eventually fall in line and thus The Bloodline will be in full effect.

Other than Jey Uso, there are a few other superstars on the roster who would fit perfectly into Roman Reigns' faction. Let's take a look at who some of them are!

#5 Seth Rollins realigning himself with Roman Reigns would change the landscape of WWE SmackDown

Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns are both a part of WWE SmackDown and they're currently the two biggest heels on the brand. The two stars know each other very well, as they used to be members of The Shield.

Looking back at their history, it might be difficult for some to imagine why the former WWE Champions would want to rejoin forces with each other. It's pretty simple.

There's a saying that goes, "Better the devil you know than the one you don't," which fits perfectly in this context. Their familiarization of each other would play very well in a lot of situations and allow them to deal with things more effectively.

Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins know each other's strengths and weaknesses and their huge starpower would significantly change the landscape of WWE SmackDown when combined.

We recently saw the two stars involved in segments together on SmackDown. Rollins laid waste to Cesaro just after the Swiss Superman lost to Roman Reigns at WWE WrestleMania Backlash.

Their alliance doesn't need to last very long, as it could possibly lead to a feud down the line for the Universal Championship.

