5 WWE Superstars who were promoted from NXT too soon 

Since WWE's developmental brand was rebranded iXT back in 2012, the black and gold brand has been a great feeder for the company's main roster. A huge percentage of the talent on the main roster at present came through the ranks in NXT.

While the likes of Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, Big E, Kevin Owens, and even Charlotte Flair came through NXT before going on to be successful stars on the main roster, this isn't the case for every former star.

WWE has pulled the trigger on several call-ups much sooner than they should have, which has led to many stars being sent back to developmental or even being released from the company.

The following list looks at just five WWE Superstars who were promoted from NXT too soon.

#5. Current WWE Superstar Mia Yim/Reckoning

Plans for the members of Retribution when they were being called up to the main roster seemed interesting on paper until the group was brought to live TV.

While Mercedes Martinez decided to leave the group last year, Mia Yim has remained a member of the team and is now the only female star. Yim has been part of the business outside of WWE for several years with some of her best moments coming back when she was part of IMPACT Wrestling.

Yim made her wrestling debut in 2009 but didn't officially sign for WWE until 2018. She only had a small stint in NXT before being called up to the main roster last year. The role that Yim has been given in Retribution doesn't allow her to use any of her strengths or even portray the character that she has created throughout her time in the ring.

The former NXT star would have benefitted from being pushed towards the NXT Women's Championship before coming up to the main roster. She could have then been promoted as Yim instead of Reckoning. At present, her talent is being wasted in Retribution since the group has no female opponents, so she hasn't even wrestled a handful of matches on the main roster since her debut.

