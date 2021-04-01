5 WWE Superstars who quietly left without explanation 

One of the most famous WWE departures in the company's history saw CM Punk walk away following the 2014 Royal Rumble match. He then remained quiet about his reasons for a number of months.

There were several rumors flying around regarding Punk and why he left the company, but the self-proclaimed "Best In The World" wasn't able to tell his own truth until he appeared on Colt Cabana's famous podcast.

Whilst CM Punk made a lot of headlines following his departure, he isn't the only former WWE star who was either released or opted to leave without providing a public explanation.

Here are just five recent cases of former WWE stars who quietly left the company without any explanation or any kind of announcement on any of the company's official forums.

#5. Charly Caruso left WWE earlier this month

Charly Caruso first made her debut back in 2016 and has been a regular face on WWE TV over the past five years. After Renee Young left the company, Caruso picked up several of Young's previous roles and even became the host of RAW Talk.

This all changed earlier this month when WWE brought in Kevin Patrick to seemingly replace the star who reportedly had a lot of "heat backstage". Patrick has been hosting RAW Talk over the past few weeks and there have been several rumors surrounding Caruso and her future with WWE.

Advertisement

Dave Meltzer noted on The Wrestling Observer several times that Caruso had been fired by WWE and other sources stated that the star had been left out for several weeks. It wasn't until Caruso herself made the announcement on her Instagram page that she had left WWE and accepted a full-time role at ESPN, that many members of the WWE Universe were aware of her departure.

WWE usually makes a point of announcing any releases from the company and wishes these stars the best of luck in their future endeavors. That being said, it appears that Caruso wasn't someone that was handed the regular website announcement following her departure. Instead, the WWE Universe had to wait for the star herself to reveal the news, that she had left WWE.

1 / 5 NEXT