5 WWE Superstars who ran out of money or declared bankruptcy

In the world of the WWE, you could say that, much like “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase: “Everyone has a price”. Unfortunately, some of the WWE Superstars and Legends were not very fortunate as they ended up blowing their money after their careers had winded down, as far as even going financially bankrupt.

Today, we take a look at 5 such WWE Superstars who ran out of money and declared bankruptcy.

#5 – Perry Saturn

Perry Saturn

The former mid-carder for ECW, WCW, and WWE was a solid in-ring worker who was known for following in the shadows of Raven’s Flock in WCW and later on with The Radicalz in WWE alongside Chris Benoit, Eddie Guerrero and Dean Malenko. Following his WWE release, Saturn got into some trouble as he was shot in the neck while attempting to fend off two men from assaulting and raping a woman.

Following the incident, Saturn soon became addicted to painkillers and narcotics, eventually becoming homeless for over three years. He has since turned his life around and remarried as of 2009, and has attempted to get back into pro wrestling on the Independent circuit, but due to his health issues and other factors, he clearly isn’t the same performer as he once was.

#4 – Sean O’Haire

Sean O'Haire

A promising young star to come out of WCW during the company’s dying days, Sean O'Haire joined WWE after the WCW buyout and began teaming up with Chuck Palumbo. He was later given the “Devil’s Advocate” gimmick where he had a weird obsession with spiders and attempted to convince viewers to commit adultery. Despite the interesting gimmick, O’Haire couldn’t get over.

After being released from the company, he began working in NJPW but would later retire from pro wrestling altogether and start an MMA career. Unfortunately, he went on a downward spiral and was charged with assault and battery against his wife, who would eventually divorce O’Haire. After this, O’Haire never picked up any more work in pro wrestling or MMA and tried normal jobs to get by.

Sadly, in September 2014, Sean O’Haire committed suicide and took his own life.

#3 – Matt Osborne (WWE's Doink the Clown)

Matt Osborne, a.k.a. "Doink the Clown"

Matt Osborne was a low-card performer in the company before he was tasked with becoming the once evil and villainous “Doink the Clown” in 1992. Osbourne would be fired from WWE in 1994 and he briefly moved on to work with ECW. Osborne would blow his money on drugs, which would greatly affect his lifestyle. He later passed away in 2013 due to a drug overdose. His ex-wife launched a wrongful death lawsuit against the company as she felt the company was responsible for Osborne’s depression and head trauma that led to his addiction. However, the case was later dismissed.

#2 – Virgil

The former bodyguard to “The Million Dollar Man” Ted Dibiase during his days in WWE, Virgil would stop at nothing to help Dibiase win his matches by any means necessary. After leaving Dibiase and going off on his own, he would eventually part ways with the company and head to WCW to become the character “Vincent” as a member of the n.W.o. Vincent was basically a jobber that never went anywhere beyond being a mockery of Vince McMahon due to his character’s name. After WCW, Virgil became a high school teacher (briefly) and then began a journey back to pro wrestling via the independent wrestling circuit.

Unfortunately, his financial woes kicked in as he began selling off his autographs, etc. Desperation kicked in as he would ask wrestling fans to help him become a millionaire as he started his own GoFundMe campaign. Virgil is still struggling to make ends meet today.

#1 – Chris Kanyon

Chris Kanyon began his pro wrestling career in the late 90s with WCW as the character “Mortis”, who feuded with Glacier (aka, Ray Lloyd). Kanyon would drop the gimmick and become a part of Raven’s Flock, developing a feud with Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), the man he would also become close friends with in real life.

Following the purchase of WCW, Kanyon joined the company and was demoted to wrestle on B-shows, rarely appearing on Raw or Smackdown, and was later sidelined with several injuries. Kanyon would then make sporadic appearances on TNA Wrestling (IMPACT Wrestling).

Kanyon officially retired from pro wrestling in 2007. Kanyon claimed that he attempted to commit suicide in 2003 by taking 50 sleeping pills. Kanyon would later come out as gay and he also suffered from bipolar disorder. He was never rehired by the company or given a second chance by any other organization such as TNA or ROH at the time, which led to him becoming out of money.

Eventually, Kanyon would take his own life in 2010 after his depression and lack of work pushed him over the edge.

